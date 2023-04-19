CAI reduces cotton crop estimate to 30.3 mn bales for 2022-23 season

Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Wednesday further reduced its cotton crop estimate for the 2022-23 season, beginning October, by 10 lakh bales to 303 lakh bales as production is expected to decline in Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The total cotton production in the last season was estimated at 307.05 lakh bales, CAI said in a statement.

Cotton production in the current season, which began on October 1, 2022, is expected to decline in Punjab by 2 lakh bales, Maharashtra by 3 lakh bales, Telangana by 5 lakh bales, and in Andhra Pradesh by 0.50 lakh bales.

The total cotton supply during October 2022 to March 2023 is estimated at 229.02 lakh bales, which includes 190.63 lakh bales of production, 6.50 lakh bales of imports and the opening stock estimated at 31.89 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption from October 2022 to March 2023 at 149 lakh bales while the export shipments up to March 31, 2023 at 10.50 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of March 2023 is estimated at 69.52 lakh bales, including 50.52 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 19 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, traders, ginners etc.) including cotton sold but not delivered.

Also Read IFC invests Rs 300 cr in agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection CAI lowers cotton crop estimate to 33.97 million bales for 2022-23 Cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices Dharmaj Crop extends gains after listing at 12% premium over issue price Govt sets up committee to monitor impact of rise in temp on wheat crop Services exports may reach USD 400 bn during 2023-24: SEPC Demand for work under MGNREGS in FY24 to be 27% lower than in FY23 India reimposes windfall tax on crude oil, levy on diesel exports scrapped HP CM directs to make Uhl-III hydro power project functional by May this yr India's ICT tariffs led to annual export loss of €600 million, says EU

The cotton supply estimated till end of the current season up to September 30, 2023 is 349.89 lakh bales. This includes the opening stock of 31.89 lakh bales at the beginning of the season, current crop estimated at 303 lakh bales and the imports estimated at 15 lakh bales.

The import estimated by the CAI for the corresponding year 2021-22 was at 14 lakh bales, while the exports for this season is estimated at 25 lakh bales.

Domestic consumption for the season is estimated at 311 lakh bales, CAI added.