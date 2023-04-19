India reimposes windfall tax on crude oil, levy on diesel exports scrapped



The tax has been reintroduced at Rs 6,400 per tonne on domestically produced crude oil. On the other hand, the levy on the export of diesel has been scrapped. India has reimposed special additional excise duty (SAED) on domestically produced crude oil, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. SAED is commonly known as windfall tax.



On April 4, the Centre scrapped windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil and petrol. The windfall tax on the export of diesel was halved to Rs 0.50 per litre. The Centre has made no changes to the windfall tax exemption given to petrol and ATF in the last announcement on April 4.



A notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said that the revised duty will be applicable from April 19. The latest move to reimpose windfall tax on crude oil means that now only domestically produced crude oil will attract a windfall tax of Rs 6,400 per tonne while petrol, diesel and ATF will remain exempt.

Also Read Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked Centre slashes windfall tax on crude oil from Rs 5,050/tonne to Rs 4,350 Centre to receive Rs 40,000 crore from windfall tax, half from private cos Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices HP CM directs to make Uhl-III hydro power project functional by May this yr India's ICT tariffs led to annual export loss of €600 million, says EU India's trade deficit with Russia grows seven-fold to $34.79 billion India's gem, jewellery exports decline 23.7% to Rs 21,501.96 cr in March India, China snap up Russian oil in April above 'price cap': Report



India first introduced windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022. In doing so, India joined a growing number of nations that tax unprecedented profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) were levied on petrol and ATF, and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel. In the April 4 notification, the Centre had slashed windfall tax on crude oil from Rs 3,500 per tonne to zero, while the levy on diesel was reduced to Rs 0.50 per litre from Rs 1 per litre previously.







What is the windfall tax? Windfall tax is levied by the Centre on profits made by oil producers on any price they get above the rate of $75 per barrel.