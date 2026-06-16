Can E85 fuel become the breakthrough for India's ethanol blending goals?

Taken together, the latest policy push is being seen by many as the inflection point India's Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP) had been waiting for since its launch two decades back in 2003, and the first credible attempt to move India's ethanol story and the larger flex-fuel ecosystem beyond the existing E20 mandate.

If all goes as planned, experts estimate total ethanol demand to rise from around 12 billion litres in 2025-26 to 30 billion litres over the next decade-and-a-half through 2039-40, even using a conservative adoption curve, further boosting growth across agriculture and bio-energy supply chains.

However, according to equity research firm InCred, there remain a number of imponderables, including whether flex-fuel vehicles will receive fiscal incentives, whether consumers will be willing to make the switch to a lower fuel-efficiency product, whether original equipment makers (OEMs) will push flex-fuel platforms or treat them merely as compliance products, and, most importantly, will E85 remain a niche technology or become a mainstream transition fuel?

The report added that India has already built substantial ethanol production capacity around the E20 target, vehicle manufacturers have demonstrated flex-fuel technology, and policy makers continue to search for ways to reduce crude oil import dependence while supporting agricultural value chains. The introduction of E85 fuel does not replace E20, but instead creates an incremental demand layer on top of the existing blending ecosystem, the InCred report noted.

As for fiscal support, experts say it will likely be necessary initially because flex-fuel vehicles are likely to cost more than comparable petrol models. According to Sanjay Sah, partner at accounting and consultancy firm Deloitte, possible incentives could include a lower Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, reduced road tax and registration charges, accelerated depreciation for commercial fleets, interest support for vehicle purchases, and purchase incentives for early adopters.

However, Shyamasis Das, fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), says that pursuing multiple new technology pathways with the expectation that all would benefit from fiscal incentives is a challenge. "Public exchequer in a country like India has to allocate budget for various competing priorities," he pointed out, adding that "The government has already launched several high-ticket schemes to support different interventions towards energy transition, right from rooftop solar to green hydrogen to electric vehicles. How much fiscal headroom is left to meaningfully offer incentives to a new vehicular technology like flex-fuel vehicle is anyone’s guess."

Das said the government must take a strategic, long-term outlook while diversifying its energy and technology basket, because adopting a short-term, muti-prong technology approach could divide the limited available fiscal or non-fiscal resources. The outcome here can be interpreted in terms of technology penetration, scalability, emission reduction, economic savings.

The question of consumer acceptability, however, is up in the air. While the E85 fuel will be priced Rs 20 less than the E20 variant so that consumers are compensated for any lack in calorific value, questions around fuel efficiency remain.

According to Deloitte's Sah, consumer acceptance will depend primarily on cost per kilometre rather than the headline price per litre. "E85 has roughly 25 percent less energy per unit volume than petrol, although the actual mileage impact will depend on the vehicle, ethanol content and engine optimisation," he pointed out. "Consumers will, therefore, assess the overall economics, including the vehicle’s upfront premium, fuel savings and any additional operating or maintenance costs. Fleet operators, taxis and vehicles covering high daily distances may be the earliest adopters owing to higher utilisation."

Das, too, agrees that given the lower energy density of high-ethanol-blended petrol, the fuel economy of flex-fuels will be a major factor in purchase decisions. Unless E85 is priced way lower than E20 - which is now the baseline petrol variant - the former may not find favour among consumers, he said.

Automobile manufacturers, too, will promote flex-fuel platforms depending on whether they see a scalable and durable business case, given they are already committing capital to electric vehicles, hybrids, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) platforms, and stricter emission compliances.

"Flex-fuel vehicles could remain compliance products if E85 is available at only a small number of stations, vehicle taxation remains high and consumers see little savings per kilometre. In such a scenario, manufacturers may offer only a few models in limited volumes to meet policy expectations," said Sah. "A stronger commercial push is more likely if the government provides a clear multi-year roadmap, fuel retailers establish visible E85 networks, and fiscal incentives reduce the initial vehicle-price premium."

All of this leads up the a critical question: Can India broadly replicate a Brazil-like model in biofuels and ethanol blending? Brazil's success in ethanol blending is based on a thriving sugarcane industry and a huge fleet of flexible-fuel vehicles (FFVs), apart from supporting infrastructure. "Brazil has demonstrated that high-ethanol mobility can become mainstream, but only after the creation of an integrated ecosystem. India may not be able to replicate the Brazilian model directly because its agricultural, water, and transport-market conditions are different," cautioned Sah.

There are, however, three crucial lessons India can take from Brazil, he said. "First, fuel flexibility matters. Brazilian consumers are not locked into one blend; they can choose ethanol or petrol according to price and availability. Second, supply and demand must be developed together. Brazil combined domestic ethanol production, a large compatible vehicle fleet, widespread pumps and long-standing policy support. Third, ethanol must remain competitive on a cost-per-kilometre basis," he said.

In this context, it is worth keeping in mind that Brazil’s market was built over decades, underscoring the importance of policy consistency. India, too, will need to maintain the momentum behind fuel diversification even if global oil availability improves and crude prices stabilise. Significantly, CSEP's Das also points out that the future of higher blends of petrol, such as E85, is closely tied to the uptake of flex-fuel vehicles.