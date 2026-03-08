Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Ministries must spend 26% of FY26 funds in Feb-Mar to meet RE: CGA data

Central ministries need to spend about 26 per cent of their revised allocations in February-March 2026 to meet expenditure targets, with several departments facing larger gaps

The government’s cash management guidelines require ministries to limit their expenditures to no more than 33 per cent of their Budget estimates.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

Union ministries would need to spend 26 per cent of their allocations in the February–March 2026 period to meet the revised expenditure estimates; however, for several the gap is much higher, an analysis of the latest data by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) shows.
 
While the highest gap between the amount spent till January and revised estimates is 93 per cent for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, officials said this is more of an adjustment with funds of over Rs 7,500 crore being transferred to the reserve fund of the Investors Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority. However, for the Jal Shakti ministry the difference stands at 72 per cent with Rs 29,766 crore that is expected to be spent in February–March 2026.
 
 
For the Jal Jeevan Mission, for instance, Rs 67,000 crore was allotted but not spent because the Department of Water Resources initiated a review exercise. The revised estimates show expenditure of Rs 16,944 crore towards the scheme. The CGA data showed that the Jal Shakti Ministry had spent Rs 11,670 crore till January 2026.
 
Government cash management rules for end-year spending
 
The government’s cash management guidelines require ministries to limit their expenditures to no more than 33 per cent of their Budget estimates for the March quarter and 15 per cent for the last month of the financial year.

Several ministries (with allocations above Rs 6,000 crore) have higher balances left in their reserves to spend in the last two months of this fiscal as of January. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has 46 per cent yet to be spent, while the rural development ministry is yet to spend 45 per cent of the revised estimates.
 
The ministries of urban development and women & child development each have to incur 43 per cent of the revised estimates in January–March 2026.
 
“On an aggregate basis the expenditure is more or less on track with the revised estimate. Interministerial differences exist in most years and while ministries with a sizeable amount of undershooting will not meet the target, those who have overshot could go above target,” said Vivek Kumar, economist, QuantiEco Research.
 
Fiscal deficit outlook and GDP impact
 
The lower nominal gross domestic product, according to the second advance estimates, has slightly increased the fiscal deficit and made the debt ratio slightly higher, which is expected to necessitate a steeper consolidation path going forward. Using a nominal GDP of Rs 345.47 trillion as the denominator, the fiscal deficit for FY26 would be 10 basis points higher at 4.5 per cent.
 
“If the government wants to adhere to the 4.4 per cent fiscal deficit target in FY26, there could be a minor cut in overall expenditure in March, unless the requirement is met by some form of additional revenue generation, which looks somewhat unlikely under the current circumstances,” Kumar added.  Table: Top ten ministries with the highest balance (% terms) left to spend in Feb-March. (Analysis of ministries with over Rs 6,000 cr allocation) 
Ministry RE FY26 (Rs cr) Actuals till Jan2026 Utilised so far (of RE) Amount to be spent in Feb-March 2026
Ministry of Corporate Affairs 8919.43 656.51 7% 93%
Ministry of Jal Shakti 41436.82 11670.33 28% 72%
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 6103.02 3282.4 54% 46%
Ministry of Rural Development 188753.01 104010.2 55% 45%
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 57203.78 32784.44 57% 43%
Ministry of Women and Child Development 24373.91 13784.59 57% 43%
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas 29800.34 17159.86 58% 42%
Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment 12694.34 7704.57 61% 39%
Ministry of Commerce and Industry 15222.17 9528.41 63% 37%
Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 7035.78 4564.26 65% 35%
Total Expenditure (for all ministries) 4964841.74 3690061.1 74% 26%
Source: Controller General of Accounts

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

