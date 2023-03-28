close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre clears IRDAI's new commission norms for insurance intermediaries

Regulator wants every insurer to have a written policy for payment of commission

BS Reporter Business Standard Mumbai
Insurance

Photo: https://unsplash.com/

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government has cleared the insurance regulator’s new regulations on payment of commissions for intermediaries, allowing insurers greater autonomy in deciding amounts they want to shell out.
Segmental limits on commissions will be removed from April 1 and the fees paid to intermediaries such as individual agents or corporate agents will be based on the expense of management (EoM) limit specified by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI).

A central government gazette notification said the total amount of commission payable under life insurance products, including health insurance products, shall not exceed the EOM limits specified under Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Expenses of Management of Insurers transacting Life insurance business) Regulations, 2023 as amended from time to time.
Similarly, the total amount of commission payable under general insurance products, including health insurance products offered by general insurers and health insurance products offered by standalone health insurers shall not exceed the EOM limits specified under Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Expenses of Management of Insurers transacting General or Health Insurance business) Regulations, 2023 as amended from time to time.

The previous guidelines on commissions to intermediaries will be repealed by the insurance regulator.
The regulator’s new guidelines want insurers to have a written policy for payment of commission, which would be approved by the companies' boards of the insurer and reviewed periodically.

Also Read

What is a regulatory sandbox?

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Irdai draft norms do away with specific caps on commissions to agents

Irdai boss signals faster regulatory reforms to boost insurance penetration

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

Wind industry can expect record installations by 2025, says report

Niti Aayog and health ministry planning Ayushman 2.0, middle class in focus

Capital expenditure of states shows improvement as year comes to a close

Topics : IRDAI | Insurance policy

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre clears IRDAI's new commission norms for insurance intermediaries

Insurance
2 min read

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

solar projects
3 min read

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

india, economy
2 min read

Wind industry can expect record installations by 2025, says report

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy
4 min read

Niti Aayog and health ministry planning Ayushman 2.0, middle class in focus

Public health, healthcare, doctors, coronavirus
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months
2 min read

India to cut gas prices from April 1 after review panel report: Sources

oil
3 min read

The snack bag of the future won't be made from single-use plastic

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

India needs to boost reforms push to raise potential growth: World Bank

World Bank
3 min read

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

india, economy
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon