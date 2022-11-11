JUST IN
LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%
Business Standard

Irdai boss signals faster regulatory reforms to boost insurance penetration

Dwells on huge potential of insurance in the country; emphasises need for Insurance Ombudsman to be fair and equitable

Topics
IRDAI | Insurance firms | PSU insurance firms

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Debashish Panda
IRDAI chaiman Debasish Panda

Irdai chief Debashish Panda said on Friday that regulatory reforms and technology innovation like sand boxes would be expedited to increase insurance penetration and density.

Addressing the BimaLokpal day, Panda emphasised on three As -- awareness, accessibility and affordability -- as well as new technology platforms -- beema sugam and beema bharosa portal -- in this respect.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman highlighted the huge potential of insurance in the country and emphasised the need for the Insurance Ombudsman to be fair and equitable.

Insurance ombudsman, Delhi, Sumeet Jeerath appealed to both complainants and insurance company representatives to cooperate and follow the path of conciliation and mediation in a spirit of give and take to reach amicable settlement in maximum number of cases.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:42 IST

