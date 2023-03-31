Govt may close FY23 with Rs 50,000 cr shortfall in direct tax mop up

In this section

India's current account deficit declines to 2.2% of GDP in Q3FY23

Centre authorises SBI to issue electoral bonds between April 3-12

Retail inflation for industrial workers remains flat at 6.16% in February

India keeps gas prices steady as government mulls new rate regime

TMS Ep313: GST share of states, China plus one, Markets, FPO

CBDT seeks detailed report on the top 15 taxpayers in each region

Direct tax collection in FY23 likely to top govt's Revised Estimates

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

The government is expected to close FY23 with a Rs 50,000 crore shortfall in the direct tax collections, with the mop-up till March 30 reported at Rs 15.97 trillion, compared to revised target of Rs 16.5 trillion. Tax officials also expect a deficit in overall indirect tax collections, mainly due to a tepid show by customs and excise. The revised estimates (RE) for the current fiscal pegged overal

