Centre imposes 40% export duty on onion to improve local supplies

The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September

Mandi, onion

Farmers selling onion in a mandi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.
The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.
The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Onion Export tax

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

