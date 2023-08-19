Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Oil up 1% on signs of slow US output, posts first weekly loss in 8 weeks

Oil benchmarks were further depressed by seasonal demand weakness heading into the autumn, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management

crude oil, crude, oil consumption, oil

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices rose about 1% on Friday on signs of slowing U.S. output, but both crude benchmarks also ended their longest weekly rally of 2023 on mounting concerns about global demand growth.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.25 a barrel, and Brent crude futures rose 68 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $84.80 a barrel.
Both benchmarks pushed higher on Friday after industry data showed that the U.S. oil and natural gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell for the sixth week in a row. A slump in U.S. production could exacerbate an anticipated supply tightness through the rest of this year.
Those concerns, spurred on by output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, helped oil prices gain for seven straight weeks since June. Brent crude gained about 18% and WTI gained 20% over the seven weeks ended Aug. 11.
This week, however, oil prices dropped about 2% from last week, as a worsening property crisis in China added to concerns about the country's sluggish economic recovery and reduced investors appetite for risk across markets.
"Concerns for investors remain focused on the tension between slowing global growth and still-tight global supplies," said Rob Haworth, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Asset Management.

Also Read

Slow over-rate in Ashes: Here's what Ponting and Hussain suggest to curb it

Weekly F&O Expiry: Nifty could gyrate between 18,475-18,575 on Thursday

Red card in cricket! CPL introduces news rules to contain slow over-rate

FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

With effective market intervention, Kerala has lowest inflation: CM Vijayan

Retail inflation for farm workers rises from 6.31% to 7.43% in July

Mapping Kharif sowing: Paddy acreage rises 4.3%; reservoir level dips

RBI allows IDF-NBFCs to raise money via external commercial borrowings

Paddy sowing rises 4.3% in ongoing kharif season, shows govt data

"Prices are likely to remain range-bound for now," Haworth said, adding that demand is in question for investors worried by the weak data from China.
Concern is also mounting that the U.S. Federal Reserve has not finished raising interest rates to tackle inflation. Higher borrowing costs can impede economic growth and in turn reduce overall demand for oil.
Oil benchmarks were further depressed by seasonal demand weakness heading into the autumn, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management.
Hatfield said he expects demand to hold up in China despite its slowing economy and forecast oil prices would trade between $75 to $90 a barrel over the coming months.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Additional reporting by Natalie Grover, Paul Carsten and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Jamie Freed, Conor Humphries, Jane Merriman and Barbara Lewis, David Gregorio)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Price crude oil supply US oil prices Global oil output

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon