Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre mulls lower duties, more imports to counter Trump's tariff threats

Centre mulls lower duties, more imports to counter Trump's tariff threats

It could also reduce some import tariffs, with officials drawing up a list of likely products, such as bourbon whiskey and farm goods like pecan nuts, they said

US India Trade

One of the proposals being considered is to reduce duties on good imported from US states that are politically important for the Republican party, one of the people said | File image

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava and Mihir Mishra
 
India’s government is evaluating options ranging from a trade deal, cutting tariffs and importing more goods from the US if US President Donald Trump follows through with threatened trade action.
 
Officials in the Narendra Modi-led administration have sketched out various scenarios to counter any steps a new Trump administration may take to narrow India’s trade surplus with the US which was $35.3 billion for the year ended March 31, people familiar with the matter said. US was India’s largest trading partner for the period, data from India’s commerce ministry show.
 
Among the options discussed, the government could buy more whiskey, steel and oil from the US, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private. It could also reduce some import tariffs, with officials drawing up a list of likely products, such as bourbon whiskey and farm goods like pecan nuts, they said. 
 
 
One of the proposals being considered is to reduce duties on good imported from US states that are politically important for the Republican party, one of the people said.

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

We should welcome more immigrants: Former US NSA Bolton on H-1B visa scheme

S Jaishankar, Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz

Trump team holds first meetings with Jaishankar, signals India top priority

Quad meeting in US

In a volatile world, Quad will be force for global good: S Jaishankar in US

Quad ministers, Quad

Quad ministers oppose any unilateral actions seeking to change status quo

Marco Rubio

US state secy Rubio to hold 1st bilateral meet with Jaishankar after Quad

 
The plans under discussion are part of India’s larger strategy to avoid any confrontation with Trump, and also benefit from any potential US-China trade war, the people said. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that New Delhi is set to take back at least 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants from the US to help placate the Trump administration.
 
An email seeking comments from the trade ministry spokesperson was not immediately answered. The plans have not been finalised and are still under discussions, the people said. 
 
On his first day in office Monday, Trump said he would slap a 25 per cent tariff on Mexico and Canada by Feb. 1 while holding off on unveiling China-specific tariffs. He also threatened countries in the Brics group of developing countries with increased tariffs. 
 
Indian officials are also considering a limited trade deal with the US under one of its scenarios, people familiar with the matter said. New Delhi had tried unsuccessfully to implement this during the first Trump administration. 
 
The plan under discussion would include reducing some “most-favoured nation” tariffs, which are imposed on countries with which India doesn’t have a bilateral trade deal. 
 
Here are more details of the scenarios being discussed, according to people familiar with the matter: 
 
  • India could consider buying more goods from the US in sectors including soybean, dairy, vehicles, medical instruments, and aircrafts
  • Electronics, hi-tech machinery, textiles, footwear and chemicals among sectors to benefit if China slapped with higher tariffs by the US and curbs on access to advanced technology
  • India expects the new Trump administration to pressure the country on issues including data regulations, intellectual property rules and e-commerce
  • Across the board tariffs of 10 per cent-20 per cent on all countries would help boost India’s exports of auto components and metals
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US global 'supplemental tariffs' to target trade-surplus countries

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Trump 2.0: More US energy exports to India likely, says Hardeep Singh Puri

World Economic Forum, WEF

Davos takes a sigh of relief as Trump holds off starting trade wars

PremiumSeveral public sector banks are hiring apprentices for the first time through their apprenticeship programmes to improve customer relations in semi-urban and rural areas, amid a gradual decline in the workforce over the years.

Public-sector banks concerned over rejection rate in PM Vishwakarma scheme

Rupee vs $

Rupee gave up early gains post Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff threat

Topics : US India relations Trade ties US tariffs Trump Inauguration 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon