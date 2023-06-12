Centre releases Rs 1.18 trillion as tax devolution to state govts

The government is releasing an additional advance installment to the states in June, 2023. This is being done to help the states speed up capital spending, finance their development and welfare-related expenditures, and make resources available for priority projects and schemes, the Ministry of Finance said.

The government on Monday released the third installment of tax devolution to state governments, amounting to Rs 1.18 trillion. This is significantly higher than the normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore.