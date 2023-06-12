close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

South Indian women outnumber men in availing of loan for street vendors

According to urban affairs ministry, of the total number of beneficiaries (3.6 million) of the scheme in the country, 2.13 million are men and 1.5 million are women

BS Web Team New Delhi
traders, vegetables,

Representative image

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 41 per cent of the beneficiaries of the government’s loan scheme for street vendors, PM-SVANidhi (PM Street Vendors’ AtmaNirbhar Nidhi), are women. Though, the southern states fare much better than those in the north.
Launched as part of the Covid-19 response measures, the scheme completed three years on June 1.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, of the total number of beneficiaries (3.63 million) of the scheme, 2.13 million are men and 1.50 million are women. The scheme includes 219 beneficiaries of the “others” gender category as well.
In 10 states and union territories, almost all in the southern and northeast region, women are the majority of the beneficiaries.

Among the 10 states are Andhra Pradesh (70 per cent women), Telangana (66 per cent women), Tamil Nadu (64 per cent women), and Karnataka (50 per cent women). Women beneficiaries in these four states add up to 580,956, or almost 39 per cent of the total 1,502,597 women beneficiaries in the country. The northeastern states also have a high percentage of women beneficiaries, but the total number of beneficiaries is small, according to a report in The Indian Express.
Manipur (94 per cent), Nagaland (88 per cent), Meghalaya (77 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (75 per cent), and Sikkim (58 per cent) stand out for their high women share. In Assam, the share of women at 47 per cent is also higher than the national average of 41 per cent. Tripura has a low 12 per cent women share.

Also Read

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Fantasy Sports a golden goose for Atmanirbhar Bharat: FIFS chief

CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Loan securitisation up by a healthy 41% to Rs 1.8 trn in FY23: Icra

India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Are India, US poised for a breakthrough in military-industrial partnership?

Odisha CM sanctions Rs 183 cr projects in local bodies of 10 districts

Power plants using imported coal to operate at full capacity till September

Need to develop new techniques to audit 'Blue Economy': CAG Girish Murmu


In north India, two states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ie, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have the largest number of beneficiaries (men and women) at 960,000 and 541,000 street vendors, respectively.
The share of women beneficiaries is 32 per cent each in the two states and they add up to 482,000. In Bihar, 14,098 beneficiaries are women beneficiaries, 27 per cent of the total. In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, 15,861 or 23 per cent of the total are women, according to the Indian Express report.

An official from the ministry said that the social fabric of the regions has a part to play in women outnumbering men in the number of beneficiaries. For example, in the matrilineal societies of Meghalaya, where the youngest daughter inherits property and women operate most enterprises.
Arbind Singh, national coordinator, National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), said that the way the scheme was being targeted had a big role to play. “In some states, the local authorities targeted women’s self-help groups as beneficiaries. For example, in Andhra Pradesh, they had MEPMA [Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas] which was already working with self-help groups,” said Singh.

In Gujarat and Maharashtra, which have a large number of street vendor beneficiaries, women accounted for 42 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively, of the total beneficiaries.
Topics : loan Street vendors economy Indian Economy scheme

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

South Indian women outnumber men in availing of loan for street vendors

traders, vegetables,
3 min read

India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Are India, US poised for a breakthrough in military-industrial partnership?

India USA flags
6 min read

Most Popular

Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Sensex, Nifty stage smart recovery in fag-end; IT stocks weak, auto rally

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification

Byju Raveendran
6 min read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Image
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon