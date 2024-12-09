Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Change of guard: Who is Sanjay Malhotra, Centre's pick as new RBI governor?

Change of guard: Who is Sanjay Malhotra, Centre's pick as new RBI governor?

As revenue secretary, Malhotra took key decisions, including rationalisation of capital gains tax

Sanjay Malhotra

Harsh KumarAsit Ranjan Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the presentation of Budget FY26 in February next year, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra gave a patient hearing to industry bodies on November 7 and received their pre-Budget recommendations.
 
Little did anyone expect that in a month’s time, the soft-spoken Malhotra will be leaving the Budget-making exercise behind and heading to Mint Street to become the next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor.   
A 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra became revenue secretary on December 1, 2022, after an eight-month stint as secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS). 
That brief tenure in handling the banking and non-banking sector will now come in handy for Malhotra as regulator of the sector.
 
Prior to his stint in North Block, Malhotra served as the chairman and managing director of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and additional secretary in the Ministry of Power. 
As revenue secretary, Malhotra took several key decisions, including rationalisation of capital gains tax in this year's Budget, rationalisation of slabs in the new tax regime to encourage migration from the old tax regime, and removal of windfall gain tax, which provided significant relief to the oil refining industry. He also played a key role in aligning the interests of states and the central government during discussions at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meetings that also led to imposition of 28 per cent tax on online gaming. Between 2003 and 2018, he mostly worked in his home cadre in departments such as mining, commercial taxes, information technology, energy and revenue. 
In between, Malhotra also worked as project coordinator with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in a foreign posting in the rank of a deputy secretary. 

More From This Section

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Fuelling growth, taming inflation to top Sanjay Malhotra's agenda at RBI

Pensions

Growth in pension bill of states and UTs slowed in FY23, says RBI

Trade deal, FTA

India, Australia outline path for early conclusion of comprehensive FTA

Rupee, inflation

Retail inflation for farm workers eases to 5.96%, rural labourers to 6%

Copper

India's copper demand rises by 13% to hit 1,700 kilo tonnes in FY24

Between 2000 and 2003, he served as personal secretary to the minister of state for space and minister of state for 
micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). 
Malhotra holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University. 
In one of his last public engagements on December 4, Malhotra cautioned officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) not to “kill the golden goose” and keep the interest of the economy in mind before issuing high-pitched notices in commercial fraud cases. 
As next governor of the RBI, Malhotra will also have to give the highest priority to the interest of the economy while deciding on the growth-inflation trade off at Mint Street.

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Six years of Shaktikanta Das's leadership as Mint Road's helmsman

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das: More hits than misses in six-year tenure as RBI governor

Revenue secretary, Sanjay Malhotra

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Princeton-educated, consensus builder Sanjay Malhotra appointed new RBI Guv

Revenue secretary, Sanjay Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra to be next RBI governor, to succeed Shaktikanta Das

Topics : RBI Governor Rural Electrification Corporation Ministry of Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon