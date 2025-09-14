Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's reliance on US software, cloud services poses economic risks: GTRI

India's reliance on US software, cloud services poses economic risks: GTRI

Washington is in a position to cut off services or access to data, disrupting banking, governance, and defence systems, while controlling public discourse through foreign platforms

facebook, meta, social media, phone use

Over 500 million Indian smartphones run on Google's Android, leaving the country's communications at the mercy of US decisions | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's reliance on US software, cloud services, and social media platforms poses a major economic and security vulnerability in times of geopolitical tensions, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

Washington is in a position to cut off services or access to data, disrupting banking, governance, and defence systems, while controlling public discourse through foreign platforms, it said.

"India's economy and security are deeply reliant on US software, cloud, and social media platforms, creating a major vulnerability in times of geopolitical tension," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

To address this, the government should launch a "Digital Swaraj Mission", with sovereign cloud, indigenous OS (operating system), homegrown cybersecurity, and data-driven AI leadership at its core," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

 

He added that Europe is already building sovereign cloud and enforcing the Digital Markets Act.

Also Read

Nepal Protest

From Protests to choosing its leader: How social media is shaping Nepal

Internet

Datanomics: Internet blocks rare in Nepal, not sole cause of Gen Z unrestpremium

Supreme Court, SC

SC bans photos, reels, videography in high security zone of its premises

artificial intelligence machine learning

Social media is teaching children how to use AI: How can teachers keep up?

Nepal Protest

India keeps close watch on Nepal crisis: Curfew, unrest and key updates

China, too, has replaced foreign code in government, defence, and industrial systems with indigenous platforms.

Explaining the issue further, he said India's entire digital backbone could be crippled overnight if US tech giants pull the plug on Windows, Android, or cloud services.

Over 500 million Indian smartphones run on Google's Android, leaving the country's communications at the mercy of US decisions, Srivastava cautioned.

On the mission, he suggested that the plan can be rolled out in phases.

In the short term (1-2 years), India should mandate sovereign cloud hosting for critical data, launch a national OS programme, and pilot Linux transitions in key ministries, he said, adding that in the medium term (3-5 years), government systems should fully migrate to Indian software, and public-private cybersecurity consortia should be operational.

"By the long-term (5-7 years), India must achieve cloud parity, replace foreign OS in defence and critical sectors, and create globally competitive open-network platforms," he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

CBIC clarifies GST on post-sale discounts, no ITC reversal for buyers

Rupee, inflation

Crisil projects 3.2% headline inflation for 2025-26, sees room for rate cut

EU

India, EU trade talks enter crucial phase, aiming to seal deal by year end

Goods, GST, shopkeeper, Vendor

Govt seeks monthly reports on pricing after GST rate cuts from Sep 22premium

Sergio Gor (Photo: Sergio Gor/X)

Will advocate trade reforms in India: US envoy-designate Sergio Gor

Topics : Social Media Social media apps Cloud services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon