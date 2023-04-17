close

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

The panel, it is believed, recommended retaining the ban on only three of the 27 pesticides

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
farmer
Thereafter, the Centre in February modified the ban order, removing 24 of the 27 pesticides from the list

Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Ahead of the Centre’s response to the Supreme Court on the decision to trim the list of 27 banned pesticides to just three, a section of the industry has questioned why monocrotophos was no longer prohibited, with the civil society wondering why the original order was reversed in the first place.
The Supreme Court on March 27 asked the central government to explain the reason behind retaining the ban on just three of the originally outlawed 27 pesticides. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud sought the government’s response in four weeks.
The court also asked the government to place on record two reports on the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in the country. “The Union government shall place on record the final report of the Dr S K Khurana Sub-Committee (referred to in paragraph 10 of the status report) and the report dated September 6, 2022 of the committee chaired by Dr T P Rajendran (referred to in
Topics : Pesticides | Agriculture

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

