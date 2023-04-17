Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

The court also asked the government to place on record two reports on the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in the country. “The Union government shall place on record the final report of the Dr S K Khurana Sub-Committee (referred to in paragraph 10 of the status report) and the report dated September 6, 2022 of the committee chaired by Dr T P Rajendran (referred to in

The Supreme Court on March 27 asked the central government to explain the reason behind retaining the ban on just three of the originally outlawed 27 pesticides. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud sought the government’s response in four weeks.