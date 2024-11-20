Business Standard
Coal plants in India set to miss pollution goal as smog chokes Delhi

About three-quarters of the coal-fired generators near major cities are set to miss a year-end deadline to install equipment to curb sulfur-dioxide emissions

Every year, a vast swathe of the country’s densely populated northern plains battles the pollution, which comes from vehicles, construction dust and the burning of crop waste | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

By Rajesh Kumar Singh 
Most of India’s coal-burning plants are set to again fall short of a major pollution target, adding to the deadly smog that’s enveloped large parts of the country. 
About three-quarters of the coal-fired generators near major cities are set to miss a year-end deadline to install equipment to curb sulfur-dioxide emissions, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. 
 
If fully implemented, such systems could cut India’s emissions of the pollutant by almost two-thirds, benefiting air quality and public health, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Sulfur dioxide breaks down into sulfates, which can account for almost a third of the particulate mass that forms India’s smog, according to Manoj Kumar, an analyst at the Finland-based research group.  
 
 
About 20 gigawatts worth of coal plants near cities face the December deadline. Other generators near critically polluted areas must comply by end-2025, and the remainder a year later. The nation first targeted a clean-up of power plant emissions in 2015, and has already delayed compliance targets twice.
 
The Ministry of Power is preparing to seek a third extension of the deadline, as well as an exemption for plants that have fewer than 10 years to run, according to the people. Less than 10 per cent of the nation’s total 218-gigawatt coal power fleet currently has the pollution control equipment installed.
 
The power ministry didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. The environment ministry, which must approve the extensions, also didn’t respond.

Objections to the steps include the high cost of installation and the need to shut down plants for about a month, which operators say could jeopardise electricity supply. India has battled blackouts in recent years as power demand outpaced supply growth.
 
The move would be a setback to efforts to combat the smog that’s been blamed for millions of premature deaths and diseases as well as economic losses due to the impact on productivity. Every year, a vast swathe of the country’s densely populated northern plains battles the pollution, which comes from vehicles, construction dust and the burning of crop waste after harvest as well as power plants.   
Chart
On Monday, New Delhi’s air quality index, a measure of pollutants, soared to more than 1,700, far exceeding the safe level of 50. Authorities have halted construction work, asked schools to conduct online classes and advised citizens to remain indoors as much as possible.  
 
“We are faced with one of the worst air quality crises in years and this calls for urgent government action to accelerate pollution-control measures,” said Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at New Delhi-based environment advocacy firm EnviroCatalysts. “The environment ministry should pressurise the power ministry to act in the interest of public health, instead of siding with polluters.”
 

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

