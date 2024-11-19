Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India, UK to relaunch FTA talks in 2025 after pause in negotiations

India, UK to relaunch FTA talks in 2025 after pause in negotiations

The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G-20 summit

India-UK, India UK flag

India and the United Kingdom (UK) will relaunch free trade agreement (FTA) talks in the new year. Photo: Shutterstock

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom (UK) will relaunch free trade agreement (FTA) talks in the new year, following months of pause due to general elections in both countries.
 
The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Brazil. This was the first meeting between Modi and Starmer.
 
“Both leaders underlined the importance of resuming the Free Trade Agreement negotiations at an early date and expressed confidence in the ability of the negotiating teams to address the remaining issues to mutual satisfaction, leading to a balanced, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking Free Trade Agreement,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
 
India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January 2022. The trade deal was initially scheduled for conclusion by Diwali in October 2022 but was delayed following the resignation of then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
 
Substantial progress was later made under former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, although FTA talks were postponed due to elections in both nations. Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister in June, and the new Labour government in the UK took office in July.
 
“A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK – and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country,” Starmer said in a statement.
 
The last round of negotiations took place in March, before the pre-election model code of conduct came into effect in mid-March in India. Subsequent FTA discussions on outstanding issues, including those related to services, were held in May.

More From This Section

PremiumCop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

COP29: India, developing world face EU resistance to climate finance

PremiumG20 Summit 2024: Deadline to phase out fossil fuel appears elusive

G20 Summit 2024: Deadline to phase out fossil fuel appears elusive

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

Urban unemployment rate hits fresh low of 6.4% in Q2 FY25: PLFS data

Dividend

Finance Ministry sets minimum annual dividend payout norms for NBFC CPSEs

PremiumEight years ago, on November 8, a televised address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the way India looked at currency notes. That evening, he announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills would no longer be valid, effectively rendering nearly 86 pe

Did demonetisation hit the right notes? Evaluating its impact 8 years later

 
“The Business and Trade Secretary announced the UK’s commitment to relaunching talks with Free Trade Agreement partners in July... The Department for Business and Trade will soon unveil the government’s new Trade Strategy, aligned with the Industrial Strategy, to help inform future trade talks and achieve long-term sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth through trade,” Downing Street said in a statement.
 
Modi and Starmer also directed their ministers and senior officials to work towards faster implementation of the various understandings that form part of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
 
The UK is India’s 14th largest trade partner and the fourth largest export market. During the first six months of the financial year, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $11.5 billion.
 

Also Read

Keir Starmer, UK PM

UK PM Starmer seeks India trade deal even Sunak couldn't pull off

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK hits Iran with new sanctions for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

Catherine West

India vital partner, UK committed to foster deeper collab: British minister

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK plans to create pension megafunds to unlock $100 bn for investment

Unilever

Unilever eyes sale of Dutch brands Unox, Conimex in turnaround strategy

Topics : Britain free trade agreement Free trade pact Free trade Global free trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon