India, UK to relaunch FTA talks in 2025 after pause in negotiations

India and the United Kingdom (UK) will relaunch free trade agreement (FTA) talks in the new year, following months of pause due to general elections in both countries.
The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Brazil. This was the first meeting between Modi and Starmer.
“Both leaders underlined the importance of resuming the Free Trade Agreement negotiations at an early date and expressed confidence in the ability of the negotiating teams to address the remaining issues to mutual satisfaction, leading to a balanced, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking Free Trade Agreement,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.
India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January 2022. The trade deal was initially scheduled for conclusion by Diwali in October 2022 but was delayed following the resignation of then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Substantial progress was later made under former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, although FTA talks were postponed due to elections in both nations. Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister in June, and the new Labour government in the UK took office in July.
“A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK – and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country,” Starmer said in a statement.
The last round of negotiations took place in March, before the pre-election model code of conduct came into effect in mid-March in India. Subsequent FTA discussions on outstanding issues, including those related to services, were held in May.
“The Business and Trade Secretary announced the UK’s commitment to relaunching talks with Free Trade Agreement partners in July... The Department for Business and Trade will soon unveil the government’s new Trade Strategy, aligned with the Industrial Strategy, to help inform future trade talks and achieve long-term sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth through trade,” Downing Street said in a statement.
Modi and Starmer also directed their ministers and senior officials to work towards faster implementation of the various understandings that form part of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The UK is India’s 14th largest trade partner and the fourth largest export market. During the first six months of the financial year, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $11.5 billion.