Govt to identify 100 products to cut imports, boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The commerce department is identifying 100 products with high import dependence but domestic capacity to promote Make in India, as India-EU FTA talks progress

As a step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the department of commerce is identifying as many as 100 products where import dependence is high but domestic capabilities can be enhanced.
 
“We are identifying 100 products where we have huge imports, but at the same time we also have some domestic capacities. Those imports can be replaced by domestic production by improving utilisation. That will be a step towards Aatmanirbharta,” commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday.
 
“Our endeavour will be to identify these products and put them in the public domain so that manufacturers, both current and future, can explore opportunities. This will give a boost to Make in India,” Barthwal told reporters. The list, which will include items across categories such as engineering goods, chemicals, plastics, and pharmaceuticals, will be released by the end of September or in October.
 
 
As part of a preliminary assessment, the department has identified products that can be easily replaced through Swadeshi or Aatmanirbharta, Barthwal said. A detailed exercise will involve consultations with various government departments and industry stakeholders.
 
The move comes against the backdrop of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods levied by the United States and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to promote Swadeshi products.

India–EU Talks
 
Commerce department special secretary L Satya Srinivas said the 13th round of negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) was held from 8 to 12 September, achieving “significant convergence” in many areas.
 
“In this round, we brought quite a few chapters to substantial closure — they were not closed as such, but significant progress was made,” Srinivas told reporters, adding that both sides aim to conclude the negotiations at the earliest, ideally by the end of this year.
 
The 14th round of negotiations is scheduled in Brussels from 6 to 10 October.
 
Earlier this month, several high-level engagements took place, including meetings between the commerce secretary, commerce and industry minister, and visiting EU officials. The EU Trade Commissioner and the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food visited India on 11–12 September 2025 and held discussions with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

