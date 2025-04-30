Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Commerce Min seeks exporters' views on schemes under export promotion plan

Commerce Min seeks exporters' views on schemes under export promotion plan

The councils will have to submit their comments by tomorrow to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the official said.

Photo: Bloomberg

The meeting was chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry has sought views of export promotion councils (EPCs) on the different schemes which the government is framing under the export promotion mission announced in the Union Budget, an industry official said.

The councils will have to submit their comments by tomorrow to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the official said.

The government is framing schemes for MSME exporters to provide credit on easy terms, promote alternate financing instruments through strengthening factoring services for them and offer monetary assistance to deal with non-tariff measures imposed by other countries.

The commerce, MSME and finance ministries are working on these schemes.

 

In the meeting, DGFT Ajay Bhadoo made a presentation on the mission to the representatives of the councils. Officials from ECGC, EXIM bank, and the RBI were also present at the meeting.

Also Read

PremiumUS economy, trade, global trade

Commerce ministry plans to extend RoDTEP scheme beyond September 30

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Commerce secy visits Croatia, Netherlands to boost trade, investment ties

core sector

Core sector growth rises slightly to 3.8% in March, shows govt data

India trade monitoring, Chinese imports India, US reciprocal tariffs impact, Indian commerce ministry strategy, Sunil Barthwal trade meetings, India import policy, Chinese product influx India, trade defence India, global trade tensions, India trade

India's organic product exports up 34.6% to $665.96 mn in 2024-25

Startups, Indian startups

Govt to give bulk of ₹10,000 cr startup fund to AI, tech sectors: Official

Certain exporters have suggested to the ministry that funds under MAI (Market Access Initiative) should be given only to the EPCs and not to private associations.

The meeting was chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

The government on February 1 announced the setting up of an Export Promotion Mission with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore to promote the country's outbound shipments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that through the mission, the government will facilitate exporters to get easy access to credit, cross-border factoring support, and support MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures in overseas markets.

Earlier, the ministry was getting funds under the Market Access Initiative and Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES). It was clubbed under export promotion schemes.

Now, these schemes are bundled under the export promotion mission. Though the IES ended on December 31, 2024, the exporting community has been pitching hard for its extension.

The modalities for the new scheme of offering credit on favourable terms would include a mechanism to facilitate MSMEs to raise export credit without collateral and average collateral cover with a cap on individual exporters.

At present, MSMEs require collateral while availing export credit. As per different surveys, 4 out of 5 MSMEs face the issue of collateral.

In supporting these enterprises to overcome non-tariff measures (NTMs), there are plans to provide reimbursement for additional costs incurred by them on account of compliances relating to registration, testing, certification and inspection.

NTMs are far more trade restrictive than tariffs, or customs duties, and negatively affect export market diversification overall and the agricultural sector in particular.

A trade assistance programme (TAP) scheme for risky markets is also under consideration.

The ministry is also looking to promote factoring services, as it would help reduce the dependence of exporters on banks.

Export factoring services, a widely used financing instrument globally, have low adoption in India due to high factoring costs involving higher rates of interest, higher risk premiums and lack of parity with subvention schemes.

The cross-border factoring should attain a certain scale to reach about 3 per cent of merchandise exports, in line with the global average, the industry official said, adding that interest subvention can be provided to factoring companies.

The global cross-border factoring is estimated at $758 billion but in India, it is only $1 billion.

More From This Section

Capex

Merely 5% pvt firms use capex on diversification, green tech in FY25: NSO

One of the most important factors that would determine how the rural economy performs in the remaining two quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25) is how prices of major agriculture commodities fare.

Retail inflation eases to 3.73% for farm, 3.86% for rural workers in March

Donald Trump, Trump

Tariff talks with India 'going great', might have a deal soon, says Trump

Piyush Goyal, David Lammy

Piyush Goyal meets UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London

PremiumGDP

Q4 IIP blip likely to drag India's FY25 GDP growth down: Economists

Topics : Commerce ministry India exports MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon