Home / Industry / News / Core sector growth rises slightly to 3.8% in March, shows govt data

Core sector growth rises slightly to 3.8% in March, shows govt data

In March 2024, core sector growth had stood at 6.3 per cent

Overall, for FY25, growth in the output of core industries stood at 4.4 per cent — its lowest level in the last five years. Earlier, in FY21, the core sector had recorded a contraction of 7.8 per cent.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Growth in the output of eight key infrastructure industries — popularly known as the core sector — rose slightly to 3.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in March from an upwardly revised figure of 3.4 per cent in February. Growth in the core sector during the month was led by the electricity sector, while a high base effect kept overall output expansion in check.
 
In March 2024, core sector growth had stood at 6.3 per cent.
 
According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, the sequential acceleration in core sector growth in March was driven by an increase in the output of electricity (6.2 per cent), steel (7.1 per cent) and cement (11.6 per cent).
   
On the other hand, output decelerated in sectors like coal (1.6 per cent), refinery products (0.2 per cent) and fertilisers (8.8 per cent).
 
Meanwhile, the output of crude oil (-1.9 per cent) remained in contraction for the third successive month, while natural gas (-12.7 per cent) remained in contraction for the ninth successive month.

Overall, for FY25, growth in the output of core industries stood at 4.4 per cent — its lowest level in the last five years. Earlier, in FY21, the core sector had recorded a contraction of 7.8 per cent.
 
In FY22, FY23 and FY24, growth stood at 10.4 per cent, 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.
 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ratings, said the Y-o-Y rise in the core sector was led primarily by higher growth in electricity generation amid rising temperatures.
 
“In disaggregated terms, the sequential trend was quite mixed, with fertilisers, coal, natural gas and refinery products reporting a moderation in their Y-o-Y growth in March 2025 relative to the previous month,” she added.
 
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said that the oil complex was subdued due to lower production of crude and natural gas caused by low international crude prices.
 
“In the case of natural gas, higher imports substituted domestic production. Refinery products growth was flat at 0.2 per cent, with lower prices and demand from exports affecting overall offtake,” he added.
 
The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), thus having a significant impact on the index.
 
Data released earlier this month had shown that growth in industrial production slowed to a six-month low of 2.9 per cent in February from 5.2 per cent in January, as a high base and lacklustre demand pulled it down.
 
“Based on the expansion in the core sector, ICRA expects the IIP growth to print at 3.0–3.5 per cent in March 2025,” said Nayar.
 
Starting April 2025, core sector data is now being released on the 20th of every month, as the IIP data is scheduled to be released on the 28th — thus bringing down the time lag between the two macroeconomic indicators.

Topics : Infrastructure investment Core Sector Commerce ministry electricity sector

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

