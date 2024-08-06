Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Commerce ministry developing e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs, govt

Government has initiated the creation of a trade connect e-platform to connect Indian exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders, MoS Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

Replying to a separate question, Prasada said that the major districts which are recording healthy export growth include Jamnagar, Kanchipuram, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Kachchh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday said it is developing a trade connect e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian missions abroad, export promotion councils, and other partner government agencies.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the platform will provide information on trade events taking place in different parts of the world, benefits available due to India's free trade agreements (FTAs) and other international trade-related information and data.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The government has initiated the creation of a trade connect e-platform to connect Indian exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, and other partner government agencies," he said.
Replying to a separate question, Prasada said that the major districts which are recording healthy export growth include Jamnagar, Kanchipuram, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Kachchh.
During the April-May of this fiscal, the highest exports were recorded from Jamnagar at $ 10 bn. It was followed by Kanchipuram ($ 3.27 bn), Mumbai ($ 2.24 bn), Pune ($ 2.14 bn), Kachchh ($ 2 bn), and Surat ($ 1.98 bn).
On a separate question whether the government has implemented an 80 per cent concession for Women Entrepreneurs and a 50 per cent concession for MSMEs in licensing fees for licences granted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the minister said the proposal is under active consideration of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Goyal shows hope, says right steps would make India $55 trn economy by 2047

DPIIT working on proposal to further tighten FDI rules in tobacco sector

Hike in capital gains taxes won't adversely impact market sentiment: Goyal

Connectivity boost: Mizoram's Bhairabi-Sairang rly project nears completion

India issued over 300 notifications since 2020 to promote food safety: Data

Topics : Commerce ministry exporters MSMEs indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon