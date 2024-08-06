Business Standard
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 3.67% in June: Govt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for industrial workers slipped to 3.67 per cent in June from 3.86 per cent in the previous month this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.
"Year-on-year inflation for the month of June 2024 moderated to 3.67 per cent as compared to 5.57 per cent in June 2023," a Labour Ministry statement said.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers CPI-IW for June 2024 was at 141.4 points against 139.9 points in May 2024.
Food and Beverages Group under the CPI-IW was at 148.7 points in June 2024 against 145.2 points in May this year.
The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

