Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bangladesh unrest not likely to impact India's overall trade balance: S&P

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman on Monday announced that an interim government would be taking over the responsibilities

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia, while India is the second biggest trade partner of the neighbouring country in Asia | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is a well diversified exporter and a blip in its exports to Bangladesh is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on India's overall trade position for the full year, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh is facing its worst political crisis since independence in 1971, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning amid massive anti-government protests.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman on Monday announced that an interim government would be taking over the responsibilities.
S&P Global Ratings, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings (Asia-Pacific), Andrew Wood said that S&P expects domestic demand conditions in Bangladesh in this period of time to be weak and probably going to entail less support for exports from other countries, including India, into Bangladesh.
"India is a well diversified exporter to the entire world and its trade profile is significantly larger than bilateral trade relationships with economies like Bangladesh."
"Whatever the impact is going to be on directly is really quite unlikely to have a meaningful impact on its overall trade position for the fiscal year... its external position is quite strong in the country and is a net creditor to the world by our calculation," Wood said in a webinar.

More From This Section

Rajasthan govt plans to bring an investor-friendly industrial policy soon

Crisis in Dhaka: Bangladesh textile biz may move to hubs like Tiruppur

Chatroom: EGM proof required under IGST Rate Notification 41/2017

Viksit Bharat a vision document in work for a developed India by 2047: Govt

New shipbuilding scheme to incentivise Indian shipyards till 2035

Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia, while India is the second biggest trade partner of the neighbouring country in Asia.
India's exports to Bangladesh dipped to $11 billion in 2023-24 from $12.21 billion in 2022-23. Imports too declined to $1.84 billion in the last fiscal, from $2 billion in 2022-23.
India's main exports include vegetables, coffee, tea, spices, sugar, confectionery, refined petroleum oil, chemicals, cotton, iron and steel, and vehicles. The main import items are fish, plastic, leather, and apparel, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Crisis in Bangladesh: Textile stocks zoom; Gokaldas, Kitex rally up to 11%

'Sheikh Hasina is done with Bangladesh, won't return to politics', says son

India-Bangladesh trade headed for uncertainty after Hasina's resignation

'India's bilateral trade to face issues as Bangladesh crisis deepens'

IndiGo, Air India cancel their flights to Dhaka amid Bangladesh unrest

Topics : India-Bangladesh India trade S&P

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon