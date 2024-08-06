Rajasthan govt plans to bring an investor-friendly industrial policy soon

The Rajasthan government is planning to bring an investor-friendly industrial policy soon, according to an industry department official.

"The process of formulating a new industrial policy by the state government is underway. This will provide new employment opportunities to the youth," the official said.

He said the new Industrial Policy-2024 would be based on ease of business and sustainability.

The new policy will aim to set up theme-based industrial parks and hassle-free goods transportation. The industry contributes around 24 per cent of the state GDP.

The policy will also promote the use of green technology and research and development.

Besides, a Rajasthan Petro Zone (RPZ) has been planned in Balotra along with a defence manufacturing hub. A search for the area where it is going to be established has already been started, the official added.

To attract global companies to the state, an ‘Amrit Global Technology and Application Centre’ in Jaipur would be set up at a cost of Rs 200 crore. This would be a single-window set up to attract investment from global companies.

The official said that as part of the policy, infrastructure facilities would be improved at a textile park in Bhilwara, a ceramic park in Bikaner, an industrial and logistical hub near Bandikui–Dausa, a solar panel manufacturing park in Kankani/Rohat–Pali, a biomass pellet and chemical manufacturing park in Banswara, a tiles manufacturing park in Kishangarh–Ajmer and a handicrafts Park in Jodhpur.

This, he said, would give a boost to new investments in these parks once the facilities become world class.

Besides, a sum of over Rs 175 crore is planned to be incurred on improving infrastructure facilities in Rajasthan State Industrial & Development Corporation (RIICO) industrial areas.