Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rajasthan govt plans to bring an investor-friendly industrial policy soon

The new policy will aim to set up theme-based industrial parks and hassle-free goods transportation

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo: PTI)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government is planning to bring an investor-friendly industrial policy soon, according to an industry department official.

“The process of formulating a new industrial policy by the state government is underway. This will provide new employment opportunities to the youth,” the official said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the new Industrial Policy-2024 would be based on ease of business and sustainability.

The new policy will aim to set up theme-based industrial parks and hassle-free goods transportation. The industry contributes around 24 per cent of the state GDP.

The policy will also promote the use of green technology and research and development.

Besides, a Rajasthan Petro Zone (RPZ) has been planned in Balotra along with a defence manufacturing hub. A search for the area where it is going to be established has already been started, the official added.

More From This Section

Crisis in Dhaka: Bangladesh textile biz may move to hubs like Tiruppur

Chatroom: EGM proof required under IGST Rate Notification 41/2017

India-Bangladesh trade headed for uncertainty after Hasina's resignation

'India's bilateral trade to face issues as Bangladesh crisis deepens'

Viksit Bharat a vision document in work for a developed India by 2047: Govt


To attract global companies to the state, an ‘Amrit Global Technology and Application Centre’ in Jaipur would be set up at a cost of Rs 200 crore. This would be a single-window set up to attract investment from global companies.

The official said that as part of the policy, infrastructure facilities would be improved at a textile park in Bhilwara, a ceramic park in Bikaner, an industrial and logistical hub near Bandikui–Dausa, a solar panel manufacturing park in Kankani/Rohat–Pali, a biomass pellet and chemical manufacturing park in Banswara, a tiles manufacturing park in Kishangarh–Ajmer and a handicrafts Park in Jodhpur.

This, he said, would give a boost to new investments in these parks once the facilities become world class.

Besides, a sum of over Rs 175 crore is planned to be incurred on improving infrastructure facilities in Rajasthan State Industrial & Development Corporation (RIICO) industrial areas. 

Also Read

Rajasthan govt to set up animal husbandry development fund worth Rs 250 cr

Our govt has inked MoUs to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power: Minister

Rajasthan govt to hold road shows ahead of investment summit in Jaipur

Rajasthan health dept issues advisory after Chandipura virus patient found

Schools to mark Savarkar Jayanti, Article 370 abrogation: Rajasthan govt

Topics : rajasthan Investors Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon