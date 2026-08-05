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Home / Economy / News / Commerce ministry notifies norms for inventory-based ecommerce exports

Commerce ministry notifies norms for inventory-based ecommerce exports

The government recently allowed ecommerce firms, having foreign stakes, to keep inventory only for export purposes

import, export, tariff, trump tariffs

Representative Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 1:29 PM IST

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The commerce ministry on Wednesday notified procedures for online companies to undertake inventory-based cross-border ecommerce.

The government recently allowed ecommerce firms, having foreign stakes, to keep inventory only for export purposes.

"The operational procedures for the implementation of the inventory-based cross border ecommerce facilitation framework, including registration of exporters-on-record, inventory management, seller visibility, reverse logistics, compliance certification, dispute resolution, and related procedural requirements of exporters-on-record are hereby notified with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : ecommerce Commerce ministry Exports

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:28 PM IST