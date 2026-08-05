Commerce ministry notifies norms for inventory-based ecommerce exports
The government recently allowed ecommerce firms, having foreign stakes, to keep inventory only for export purposes
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The commerce ministry on Wednesday notified procedures for online companies to undertake inventory-based cross-border ecommerce.
The government recently allowed ecommerce firms, having foreign stakes, to keep inventory only for export purposes.
"The operational procedures for the implementation of the inventory-based cross border ecommerce facilitation framework, including registration of exporters-on-record, inventory management, seller visibility, reverse logistics, compliance certification, dispute resolution, and related procedural requirements of exporters-on-record are hereby notified with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 1:28 PM IST