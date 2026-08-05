Commerce ministry notifies norms for inventory-based ecommerce exports

The commerce ministry on Wednesday notified procedures for online companies to undertake inventory-based cross-border ecommerce.

The government recently allowed ecommerce firms, having foreign stakes, to keep inventory only for export purposes.

"The operational procedures for the implementation of the inventory-based cross border ecommerce facilitation framework, including registration of exporters-on-record, inventory management, seller visibility, reverse logistics, compliance certification, dispute resolution, and related procedural requirements of exporters-on-record are hereby notified with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.