Friday, April 10, 2026 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Commerce secy calls for weekly sectoral stress indicator amid crisis

Commerce secy calls for weekly sectoral stress indicator amid crisis

Government plans weekly sectoral stress indicator to track trade and logistics disruptions as West Asia crisis raises input costs and supply chain concerns

Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary

Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will set up a ‘sectoral stress indicator’ and a structured monitoring mechanism to track export-import activity on a weekly basis, amid ongoing disruption in trade and logistics due to the West Asia conflict, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
 
A high-level stakeholder consultation took place on Thursday to address emerging logistics, packaging and shipping-related challenges impacting India’s trade and export ecosystem. Two important meetings were held — one was chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and another was co-chaired by Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar.
 
During the meetings, industry flagged supply chain and logistics constraints, as well as rising input costs, as key risks to industries such as apparel, leather, optical fibre and medical devices. They also called for support in terms of continued availability of critical inputs such as LNG, helium and petrochemical derivatives, along with early goods and services tax (GST) refunds to improve liquidity.
 
 
Agrawal also emphasised the need for time-bound assessments of key packaging inputs, including mapping domestic production capacity and identifying import dependencies. Regular consultations with industry and Export Promotion Councils will continue to identify emerging challenges and facilitate timely interventions, he said. “The meeting chaired by the Commerce Secretary focused on challenges arising from disruptions in packaging materials and associated inputs. It was observed that the ongoing geopolitical developments can impact the availability and pricing of key petrochemical inputs such as polymers and resins, leading to increased costs for packaging materials across sectors,” the commerce department said in a statement on Friday, adding that the industry also highlighted the increase in prices of critical inputs, putting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under stress.
 
The Shipping Secretary discussed issues including documentation processes, back-to-town and transit cargo matters, benefits by shipping lines, air freight costs, railway concessions, and bunker fuel availability, reflecting a proactive approach to resolving operational challenges. The Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), who also attended the meeting, discussed various measures taken to streamline the clearance of cargo at ports.
 
“Stakeholders were apprised of the current operational position regarding vessel availability, cargo handling, and transshipment, with smooth cargo movement reported and no major constraints observed, indicating system resilience. Issues relating to hazardous cargo were discussed positively, with Customs agreeing to examine specific cases relating to destuffing to further streamline procedures,” the official statement said.
 
The meeting was also attended by port authorities, shipping agencies, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry representatives and other stakeholders.

More From This Section

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex reserves jump $9 bn to $697.1 bn in week ended April 3

eway bill

E-way bills hit record 140.6 million in March, up 13%, shows GSTN data

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Domestic refiners splurge on Russian oil as sanctions threat begins to fade

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

ADB pegs India FY27 growth at 6.9% supported by reforms, trade deals

ADB suggests unified social protection framework to cut duplication

ADB suggests unified social protection framework to cut duplication

Topics : West Asia trade policy Supply chain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis