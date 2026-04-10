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Home / Economy / News / ADB suggests unified social protection framework to cut duplication

ADB suggests unified social protection framework to cut duplication

This can enable a differentiated approach at the state level, where social protection needs can vary by demographic profile, employment structure, and fiscal capacity

Asian Development Bank, ADB

An integrated social protection framework would address the fragmentation that currently characterises social protection schemes across all levels of government | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said India can enhance its social protection efforts by adopting an "integrated social protection framework" that aims to reduce duplication of benefits, improve targeting and free up fiscal resources for long-term growth.

Outlining the policy challenges in India, ADB, in its Asia Development Outlook report said multiple central and state schemes serve overlapping beneficiary groups, with limited coordination on eligibility, benefit levels, or delivery.

"A unified framework -- combining pensions, health insurance, and disability coverage, complemented by contributory schemes -- would reduce duplication of benefits and better address the varied vulnerabilities of individuals," it said.

 

This can enable a differentiated approach at the state level, where social protection needs can vary by demographic profile, employment structure, and fiscal capacity.

Such an approach would allow governments to maintain or strengthen the protective function of transfers while containing their aggregate fiscal cost, freeing resources for the infrastructure and human capital investments that underpin long-term growth, said the Manila-based multilateral funding agency.

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"An integrated social protection framework would address the fragmentation that currently characterises social protection schemes across all levels of government," ADB said.

Concerning subsidy transfer, ADB said there is scope to improve the fiscal efficiency of subsidies without compromising social protection by expanding direct benefit transfers linked to verified beneficiary identities. This will reduce leakage and duplication.

ADB suggested that India move towards "vulnerability-based targeting" of subsidies and attach sunset clauses to new programmes, with mandatory impact assessments before renewal.

"A shift from consumption-oriented subsidies toward investment-oriented support, such as rooftop solar installations in place of free electricity, can simultaneously reduce the recurrent fiscal burden and strengthen household resilience," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asian Development Bank ADB welfare schemes welfare economy

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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