Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Consumer confidence stays on the recovery path, says RBI survey

Manufacturers remain confident about demand conditions

rbi reserve bank of india

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The households expect improvements in general economic and employment conditions to continue over the next one year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) consumer confidence survey.

Reserve Bank of India's forward-looking survey said the confidence in future income conditions was, however, a shade lower vis-à-vis the previous survey round, following four successive rounds of improvements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Consumer confidence has continued its recovery path on the back of respondents' improved assessment of the general economic situation and the employment condition.

The reading on the current situation index (CSI) improved further to 95.1 in January 2024 from 92.2 in November 2023. The latest round of the survey by RBI was conducted during January 2-11, 2024, covering 6,058 respondents. Female respondents accounted for 53.1 per cent of this sample.

The survey collects current perceptions (vis-à-vis a year ago) and one-year-ahead expectations of households on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income, and spending across 19 major cities.

Separately, in the Industrial Outlook Survey, manufacturers remained optimistic on demand during the quarter ending March 2024 (Q4 FY24). However, the confidence was relatively lower when compared to the previous survey round.

Input costs are likely to increase, though the pressures are likely to be lower. In synchrony with the positive demand prospects, selling prices and profit margin are expected to rise. The business expectations index (BEI) remained elevated at 130.3 in (Q4 FY24), though it moderated from 135.4 in the previous quarter.

Manufacturing companies were highly optimistic about production, capacity utilisation, order books, employment conditions, and overall business situation in the first half of the next financial year (April-September 2024).

The input cost pressures are likely to persist during H1 FY25 and selling prices are expected to move in tandem, the survey added.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

LIVE: Shah appeals to Meitei, Kuki communities to engage in dialogue

NDA focused on removing supply bottlenecks via infra creation: Govt

Cabinet okays Rs 6,000 crore scheme for formalisation of fisheries sector

Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 cr

We are more federal than UPA, says NDA government's white paper

Over-dependence on external commercial borrowing under UPA: White paper

Topics : RBI Policy consumer rights Global demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon