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Home / Economy / News / India's core sector growth rises to 1.7% in April on steel, cement output

India's core sector growth rises to 1.7% in April on steel, cement output

These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March

eight core industries india, core sector growth may 2025, infrastructure output india, electricity generation contraction india, cement production growth india, steel output india may 2025, index of industrial production april 2025, natural gas outpu

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

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Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors rose 1.7 per cent in April, driven by higher output of steel, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Wednesday.

These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser output recorded negative growth during the month under review.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Core sectors Core Sector data April core sector data

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:03 PM IST

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