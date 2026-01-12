CPI inflation 2011-12 series: End of an era as new base begins next month
CPI-food inflation peaked at 16.12 per cent in April 2018, while the lowest reading was recorded in April 2019
Himanshi Bhardwaj
The NSO on Monday released the final print of CPI-based inflation for December under the 2012 base year. From next month, a new CPI series begins with 2024 as the base year. An analysis of the headline inflation data shows that inflation eased over the 2012-base series, peaking at 11.16 per cent in November 2013 and falling to a low of 0.25 per cent in October 2025.