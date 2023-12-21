Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CPSEs make 34.63% procurement from MSMEs in FY24 against mandated 25%: FM

FM on Thursday said Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have made 34.63 per cent of their total procurement from MSMEs in 2023-24 (till November) as against the mandated 25 per cent

Nirmala Sitharaman,

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have made 34.63 per cent of their total procurement from MSMEs in 2023-24 (till November) as against the mandated 25 per cent.
She said this during a meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Finance on 'Performance of Public Enterprises'.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Another highlight during the meeting was the exponential growth in Government e-Marketplace @GeM_India procurement by #CPSEs from Rs. 7,035 crore in 2020-21 to Rs. 133,720 crore in 2023-24 (upto November 2023)," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
During the meeting a presentation was made by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) that highlighted the progress made by the CPSEs with 57 per cent growth in gross revenue and 27.5 per cent growth in net profit of CPSEs between 2020-21 and 2022-23.
"While appreciating the efforts of the Government for #PerformanceMonitoring of the #CPSEs, Members of Consultative Committee gave further suggestions for strengthening the functioning of the #CPSEs," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MSMEs in Tamil Nadu go on strike over rising power costs today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Coal CPSEs to scale up renewable energy capacity to 7231 MW by 2027

Must maintain momentum on policy guidance in G20 Delhi declaration: CEA

Adaptation fails to get limelight at mitigation-focused COP28 summit

India's agri exports may stay flat in FY24 due to ban on wheat, rice, sugar

FinMin economic advisors question rating agencies' view on India's progress

CEA reiterates India's stand for more climate funds from developed nations

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon