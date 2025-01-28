Dollar-rupee forward premiums fall after buy/sell swap announcement

The forward premium on the USD/INR one-month contract declined by 35 basis points, while the one-year forward premium fell by 10 basis points to 2.19 per cent following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement of a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction worth $5 billion for a six-month tenor scheduled on January 31. Market participants said traders adjusted their positions in response to the expected liquidity impact of the auction.
In the spot market, the rupee depreciated amid a dampened global risk appetite. The currency weakened by 0.2 per cent to 86.53 against the dollar on the back of renewed concerns about trade tariffs under the administration of US President Donald Trump. This weighed heavily on investor sentiment, keeping most Asian currencies under pressure. Simultaneously, global markets witnessed a broader risk-off sentiment, further impacting emerging market assets, including the rupee.
The rupee had settled at 86.34 per dollar on Monday.
“The swap window that was announced—because of that, forward premiums have moved down,” said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank. “The bond yields did not react that much because the yields had already moved yesterday (Monday), so it was kind of factored in that the RBI will do something about the liquidity,” he added.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield softened by 6 basis points during the day; however, it gave up all gains by the end of the trade as state-owned banks sold bonds at a profit, said dealers. The benchmark yield settled 1 basis point higher against the previous close at 6.89 per cent.
The softening of yields in early trade was attributed to the RBI’s liquidity-infusion measures, which helped soothe market concerns about tight liquidity conditions.
“Once the news is out, everybody is ready to book the profits. Traders and banks want to take some profits off the table. The levels (yield on benchmark bond) 6.62 per cent, 6.64 per cent, 6.65 per cent were where people had already factored in a 50 basis points cut. So, that’s why majorly banks want to make some profit out of it,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank. “The yield may not go much beyond 6.70 per cent because open market operations (OMO) purchases are lined up, interested to take yield at lower levels. Mostly, the range will be between 6.65 and 6.70 until the Budget,” he added.
The RBI will conduct OMO auctions of Government of India securities totalling Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each on January 30, February 13, and February 20. Additionally, a 56-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction for Rs 50,000 crore will be held on February 7.
Net liquidity was in a deficit of Rs 3.10 trillion on Monday, according to the latest data by the RBI. The net liquidity deficit has remained above Rs 3 trillion for the past five days, except on Friday.