Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, others rise as RBI announces liquidity measures

On Monday, the central bank announced open market operations (OMO) to purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each on January 30, February 13

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services gained 2.1 per cent each in Tuesday's (January 28, 2025) trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a three-pronged measure to address tight liquidity conditions in the banking system. 
 
"The RBI’s announcement of measures to boost the liquidity in the banking system by around Rs 1.5 trillion is positive for the market. This raises the prospects of a rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee of India (MPC) in the February policy meeting. Banks are likely to benefit," said  Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
 
Around 11:37 AM, among the banking stocks on the Nifty Bank index, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank gained over 3 per cent, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance Bank gained over 2 per cent and Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank rose over 1 per cent. On the index 8 stocks advanced and 4 declined. 
 
 
Similarly, on the Nifty Financial Service index, among others, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance was up over 4 per cent, Bajaj Finserv and Shriram Finance was up over 1 per cent. 
 
On Monday, the central bank announced open market operations (OMO) to purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each on January 30, February 13, and February 20.  

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank share rallies 6% on robust Q3FY25 show; details here

RBL Bank

RBL Bank bleeds 6% as analysts cut target on weak Q3; stocks hits 52-wk low

Nifty Private Bank index down 2%, hits 7-month low; Axis hits 52-week low

Nifty Private Bank index down 2%, hits 7-month low; Axis hits 52-week low

Macquarie Logo,Macquarie

Macquarie likes pvt banks over PSBs as FY26 may be the 'year of stability'

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, BoI: How to trade PSU Bank stocks as index falls 20% from peak

 
Additionally, the RBI will hold a 56-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction for Rs 50,000 crore on February 7 to ensure liquidity coverage until this financial year’s end. The date of the reversal of these funds will be close to the April monetary policy review.
 
The central bank also announced a $5 billion dollar-rupee buy-sell swap auction with a six-month tenor, scheduled for January 31. This is expected to inject about Rs 50,000 crore in the banking system. While foreign exchange participants anticipate pressure on forward premiums, they predict no significant impact on spot rates.
 
The steps taken by RBI are expected to infuse core liquidity of Rs 1 trillion and another Rs 50,000 crore through a slightly longer-term repo auction crossing the quarter, as per Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO – Fixed Income, SBI Mutual Fund.
 
Radhakrishnan added: Given that liquidity actions have a far direct and sustained impact, which has clearly been done, there is clearly merit in pushing back rate cuts possibly until there is more clarity on the external front as well as evolution of domestic growth inflation mix as well as liquidity conditions over the coming quarters.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 800 pts higher at 76,150; Financial, Auto gain; FMCG, Metal, Cons Dur drag

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Aditya Birla Sun Life share plummets 8% after Q3 results; here's why

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Smallcap extends fall, down 4%; Anant Raj, Netweb, Newgen tank up to 20%

Nvidia

Nvidia, energy stocks: DeepSeek AI triggers market sell-off; time to worry?

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

Can DeepSeek sparked AI sell-off dent Indian IT shares? Tech view here

Topics : Reserve Bank of India bank stocks HDFC Bank Axis Bank Cholamandalam Investment & Finance RBI MPC Meeting RBI Policy banking liquidity Buzzing stocks MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon