Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Domestic rating agency ICRA revises FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.5%

Earlier this month, the RBI had revised upwards its GDP estimate to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent, calling the revised number a "conservative" one

Economic growth, GDP

The revision is being done because Icra feels the deflation in commodity prices will be sustained.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic rating agency Icra on Monday revised its FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from 6.2 per cent earlier.
However, the revised forecast is still much lower than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 7 per cent real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimate for the ongoing fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier this month, the RBI had revised upwards its GDP estimate to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent, calling the revised number a "conservative" one.
The rating agency did not specify reasons for the lower growth estimate made in its business activity monitor.
The revision is being done because Icra feels the deflation in commodity prices will be sustained and there are expectation of better growth in the October-December period than previous estimates, it said.
"The festive-led uptick in volume growth in high frequency non-agri indicators as evinced by ICRA Business Activity Monitor in October-November 2023 (11.3 per cent versus the 9.5 per cent in Q2FY24) leads us to believe that the GDP growth is likely to fare better in Q3 FY2024 than what we had penciled in," it said.
It added that the global commodity prices have remained benign in the ongoing quarter, partly owing to growing demand concerns from China, adequate supplies for commodities like crude oil, and normalisation of supply chains.
While October and November have seen higher activity, the early trends for December are mixed, the agency said, pointing to a moderation in electricity demand growth, a rise in daily vehicle registrations, and a contraction in diesel sales.

Also Read

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

$5 trillion economy goal for 2025 nearly impossible: Raghuram Rajan

India's GDP expected to grow by 6.5% in FY24, says finance ministry

Fitch upgrades India's mid-term GDP growth forecast to 6.2% from 5.5%

Five out of top 10 destinations see a rise in April-November exports

Will driverless cars run on Indian roads? Nitin Gadkari clears the air

SC quashes GST department's plea against HC order on input tax credit

Centre says likely to achieve fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY24

Telecom Bill 2023: GMPC players may get spectrum at administered price

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India ICRA India economy India GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon