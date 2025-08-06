Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt proposes 2022-23 as new base year for GDP and IIP: Minister

Govt proposes 2022-23 as new base year for GDP and IIP: Minister

For the CPI, list of items and their respective weights derived from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2023-24 is used in the revised index

GDP

The Ministry has conducted its first Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions from November 2024 to January 2025 and the findings of the survey have been published.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has proposed 2022-23 as new base year for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP), and 2024 for Consumer Price Index (CPI), Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"The Ministry is underway to revise the base year of GDP, IIP and CPI. The base year is revised periodically to better capture the structural changes happening in the economy by updating the methodology of compilation and incorporation of new data sources," Minister of State for Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

For the CPI, list of items and their respective weights derived from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2023-24 is used in the revised index.

 

The Ministry has conducted its first Forward-Looking Survey on Private Corporate Sector CAPEX Investment Intentions from November 2024 to January 2025 and the findings of the survey have been published.

The Ministry has also conducted a Pilot Study on Annual Survey of Services Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) to capture insights into the Incorporated Service Sector.

The decision to conduct the next Economic Census i.e., 8th EC is yet to be taken, he stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Shift in savings to equities healthy for economy: RBI Governor Malhotra

GDP growth

US tariffs to have 'negligible' impact on India's GDP, exports: Study

forex

India's forex reserves fall $9 billion to $689 bn reflecting rupee defence

trade talk, US India

Missed signals, rising tensions: How India-US trade talks fell apart

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

'Lack of data': RBI keeps GDP forecast unchanged despite Trump's 25% tariff

Topics : base year change GDP Government Consumer Price Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon