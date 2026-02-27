Eco Survey's GDP growth projection for FY27 revised upwards to 7-7.4%: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said the Economic Survey’s growth projection for FY27 had been revised upward to 7–7.4 per cent under the new GDP series, citing sustained economic momentum.

Nageswaran said the economy continued to maintain strong growth, supported by broad-based activity across sectors. He further said that current indicators pointed to steady expansion despite global uncertainties.

Based on prevailing trends, nominal GDP growth is expected to be close to 11 per cent in FY27, he said, adding that this would comfortably push the size of the economy beyond the $4 trillion mark.