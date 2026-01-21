India's financial assets, liabilities post strong growth in FY24: RBI study
BS Reporter
India’s financial assets and liabilities registered strong growth of 13.9 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively, in 2023-24, reflecting robust economic growth, high financial intermediation, and deepening linkages among institutional sectors, according to a study authored by Reserve Bank of India staff in the January bulletin.
