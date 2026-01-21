India's financial assets, liabilities post strong growth in FY24: RBI study

How did households and financial corporations contribute to asset growth?

Households expanded their asset base through deposits, insurance and equity investments, the study said, adding that financial corporations continued to play a pivotal role in mobilising and allocating resources, with notable growth in loans and advances, and debt securities, reaffirming their central role in financing the growth of the domestic economy.

Which sectors remained net lenders to the economy?

Financial corporations and households, being in surplus, continued to remain net lending sectors to the rest of the economy.

What supported the rise in net financial wealth?

According to the study, the general government’s fiscal consolidation, alongside improving corporate financial balance sheets, contributed to healthier sectoral net positions and an overall rise in net financial wealth to 28.6 per cent of GDP.

How did India’s financial linkages with the rest of the world evolve?