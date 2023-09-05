Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.13%)
65710.54 + 82.40
Nifty (0.23%)
19573.95 + 45.15
Nifty Midcap (0.97%)
40215.45 + 385.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
5845.80 + 52.00
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44566.90 -11.40
Heatmap

Edible oil prices may not rise during festive season due to good supply

The prices of edible oils, however, may increase from December through April-May next year due to the impact of El Nino in oil-producing countries

Edible oil

The retail prices of refined sunflower oil decreased by 29.04 per cent over the past year

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prices of edible oils may not rise during the upcoming festive season as international supply is good, said executives of leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

However, prices of edible oils may increase from December through April-May next year due to the impact of El Nino in oil-producing countries, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Executives of FMCG companies said that rice production in the country might fall as many eastern states that produce non-basmati rice have not received good rainfall, which may cause damage to the standing paddy crops.

B V Mehta, executive director, Solvent Extractors Association, said, "Monsoon is critical for the soya bean and groundnut crop. It should rain well in the next 10 days, otherwise the yield will be severely affected."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 287 districts in the country were deficient in rainfall between June 1 and August 4, according to the ET report.

Angshu Mallick, managing director of Adani Wilmar, said, "India is sitting on a good volume of imported oil and prices are unlikely to go up soon. But definitely, the scanty monsoon will have an impact on the soya bean crop... That may leave an impact on consumption."

Also Read

Reducing duty on refined oil imports won't cool prices: Edible oil firms

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

FSSAI proposes to do away with Agmark registration for some edible oils

Centre reduces import duty on sunflower oil, soyabean oil to 12.5%

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

August PMI services comes at 60.3 on strong order book; output elevated

Around 500,000 taxpayers get I-T department alert for low advance tax

G20 Sherpas focus on building consensus to finalise draft declaration

India's space economy to reach $40 bn by 2040: Minister Jitendra Singh

Govt sells 36,250 ton buffer onion in mandis of 12 states in last 3 weeks


Last month, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had informed that prices of refined sunflower oil, refined soybean oil, and RBD palmolien had declined significantly over the past year.

She said that refined sunflower oil retail prices decreased by 29.04 per cent over the past year. Similarly, refined soybean oil prices declined 18.98 per cent, while RBD palmolien prices dropped 25.43 per cent during the same period.
Topics : edible oil Edible oil market BS Web Reports festive season economy FMCG sector

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon