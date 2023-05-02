close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EPFO extends deadline to apply for the higher pension to June 26

Earlier, the online facility was to remain available only till May 3, after EPFO had earlier extended the timeline in late March, after receiving multiple requests from employee organisations

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
EPFO

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the timeframe to apply for the higher pension to June 26, considering the various demands received from employees, employers, and their associations.
The subscribers of the social security organisation will be able to exercise the option via the online facility, which has been created to avail the benefits of the apex court ruling on November 4 last year.

Till now, more than 1,200,000 applications have been received for availing of the higher pension option.
Earlier, the online facility was to remain available only till May 3, after EPFO had earlier extended the timeline in late March, after receiving multiple requests from employee organisations.

"In the meantime, many representations have been received from various quarters seeking an extension of time. The issue has been considered and it has been decided that in order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the timeline for filing applications would now be till 26th June," labour ministry said in a statement. 
The timeline has been extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to ease out any difficulty being faced by them, EPFO added. 

Also Read

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS?

EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for FY23

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies

EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

Emerging economies must step up to fix global challenges: FM Sitharaman

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Lock in 7.5% interest rate for two years


Earlier, in a letter to Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav, 10 central trade unions sought a six-month extension in the deadline.
 “The requirement of applying online is discriminatory and prevents a large section of employees who are not familiar with online procedures from exercising their option,” they said in the letter.
Topics : EPFO pension funds EPF deposits

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Esma
2 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

Emerging economies must step up to fix global challenges: FM Sitharaman

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
Premium

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal

Data Protection, cybersecurity, digitisation, security
3 min read
Premium

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Lock in 7.5% interest rate for two years

savings, investment, saving scheme
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read
Premium

Tracking the economic indicators: Oil imports from Russia make a new record

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March: RBI data

IT jobs, campus hiring, IT firms
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon