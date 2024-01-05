Farm sector growth may drop to 4-year low of 1.8% in FY24 due to El Nino

India’s Gross Value Added (GVA) for agriculture, forestry, and fishing for the financial year 2023-24 is projected to touch a four-year low of 1.8 per cent at constant prices due to poor kharif harvest and weak initial sowing of rabi crops, the first advance estimate of GDP released today showed.

However, some experts said the GVA numbers could stand to be revised as the initial estimates are based on extrapolation of figures for five-six months, and a final picture will emerge only around February.

“Nonetheless, this is a disappointment as we were expecting agriculture GVA to be somewhere around 3-3.5 per cent in FY-24,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

As per first estimates, production of almost all kharif crops is down in 2023-24 due to uneven rains, while the initial sowing of some rabi crops like chana has also been impacted because of deficient soil moisture.

The data also showed that at current prices, GVA for agriculture, forestry, and fishing is projected to grow at 5.5 per cent in FY-24 as against 12.1 per cent in FY-23, the estimates showed.

This translates into an inflation impact of 3.7 per cent in FY-24 as against 8.1 per cent in FY-23.

Meanwhile, as per the first advanced estimate released a few months back, production of rice, the biggest cereal grown during the kharif season, could drop by 3.79 per cent in the 2023-24 season to 106.31 million tonnes as compared to the 110.5 million tonnes as per the final estimate of 2022-23 due to uneven monsoon.

Not only that, the estimates also showed that production of all major kharif crops this year could see a dip, with moong, urad, soybean, and sugarcane leading the pack.

The area covered under rabi crops till January 5, 2024, was 1.24 per cent less than last year, mainly due to a drop in acreage under chana, the biggest pulse grown in the country.

Chana acreage has gone down due to deficient soil moisture in some of the major growing states, which too is a fallout of poor monsoon and post-monsoon showers.

The southwest monsoon in 2023 was highly uneven and skewed, mainly due to the adverse impact of El Niño.





GVA for agriculture forestry and fishing (at basic prices) In percentages Year GVA 2012-13 1.5 2013-14 5.6 2014-15 -0.2 2015-16 0.6 2016-17 6.8 2017-18 6.6 2018-19 2.1 2019-20 6.2 2021-22 4.1 2022-23 4 2023-24* 1.8 * First Advanced Estimate Statistically, the June to September season ended with a deficit of 5.6 per cent, which classified the 2023 monsoon as ‘below normal’, the first in more than four years.