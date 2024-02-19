Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Farmers' protest: Centre proposes 5-year plan to buy pulses, maize at MSP

Union minister Piyush Goyal said the farmer leaders will decide on the proposals put forward by the government by Monday morning

farmers protest

The Union ministers and farmer leaders had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but the talks remained inconclusive

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A panel of three Union ministers on Sunday proposed the buying of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.
Speaking to the media after a more than four-hour-long meeting with farmer leaders here, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the innovative and out-of-the-box idea came up during the discussions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The minister said the farmer leaders will decide on the proposals put forward by the government by Monday morning.
"Cooperative societies like the NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers Federation) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) will enter into a contract with those farmers who grow 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal' or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years," said Goyal.
There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this," he added.
It will save Punjab's farming, improve the groundwater table, and save the land from getting barren which is already under stress, Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, said.
He also proposed that the Cotton Corporation of India buy cotton from farmers at a minimum support price (MSP) for five years after entering into a legal agreement with them.
"We also want the cotton crop to be revived in Punjab. Whosoever farmer revives cotton or sows it, the CCI will enter into a legal agreement and whatever crop comes from the field through diversification will be bought for five years at MSP," said Goyal.
A panel of Union ministers held the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders here on Sunday over their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP, as thousands of protesting farmers were camping at the Punjab-Haryana border.
Goyal, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reached the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 for the talks.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting.
The Union ministers and farmer leaders had met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15 but the talks remained inconclusive.

Also Read

Farmers' protest highlights: CrPC 144 in Noida on Feb 16 for Bharat Bandh

Congress will give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer: Rahul Gandhi

Giving MSP on all crops not practical: Agricultural economist SS Johl

Farmers' protest highlights: Mahapanchayat to discuss atrocities on farmers

Farmers' protest highlights: Heavy traffic snarl seen near Singhu border

Defence budget grows nominally, but fails to beat rising inflation

PBOC leaves key policy rate unchanged under shadow of Federal Reserve

Paytm app may face a permanent loss of integrated mobile wallet feature

Overseas visits: Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh, who travelled the most?

PM Modi's 2nd term: 27 overseas visits focused on foreign policy outreach

Topics : farmers' protest MSP for crops Centre Farmers March farmers issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon