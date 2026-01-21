Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fertiliser imports set for record $18 billion this fiscal year: Officials

Fertiliser imports set for record $18 billion this fiscal year: Officials

In the first ​nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March, India's fertiliser imports surged 71 per cent from a year earlier to $13.98 billion

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

India ‍imports ‍urea and DAP mainly ‌from Oman, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fertiliser imports for the current fiscal year are expected to surge 76 per cent from a year earlier to ‍a record $18 billion, government and ​industry officials said on Wednesday as consumption jumped after heavy rains prompted farmers to expand their crop areas.

"There has been a sharp rise in urea and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) imports this year, which is pushing up the overall fertiliser import bill," said a government official, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

In the first ​nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March, India's fertiliser imports surged 71 per cent from a year earlier to $13.98 billion.

 

In the March quarter, a large volume of urea and other fertiliser shipments is expected to land, which will cost at least another $4 billion, the official said.

India spent $10.23 billion on fertiliser imports in the last fiscal year after hitting an all-time high of $17.21 billion in 2022-2023 when global prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read

fertiliser, farmer

Budget 2026-27: Fertiliser industry seeks duty cuts, subsidy reforms

fertiliser, farmer

India needs fertiliser pricing reforms to restore soil health: Paper

green hydrogen

CII demands mandatory green hydrogen blending across key industries

exports, imports, trade

US plans extra 25% tariff over Iran trade: What it means for India

fertilisers

Micro fertiliser industry seeks uniform 5% GST ahead of upcoming Budget

Fertiliser consumption is expected to rise by at least 5 per cent this year from a year earlier, as ample monsoon rainfall encouraged farmers to increase planting, said P.S. Gahlaut, managing director of Indian Potash, a leading importer.

India recorded 8 per cent above-average rainfall during the June-to-September southwest ??monsoon, followed by precipitation that was 49 per cent higher than normal in October, providing ample soil moisture for ‌the sowing of winter crops like wheat, rapeseed ​and chickpeas.

Indian farmers have so far planted winter-grown crops on 65.23 million hectares since sowing began on October 1, up 3.3 per cent from a year earlier, data ??from the agricultural ministry showed.

"Urea consumption has gone up this year because of good back-to-back monsoon ??rains and ‍strong rice acreage," said S. Sankarasubramanian, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India, an industry body representing fertiliser producers. "Maize production has also pushed up urea consumption."

Urea imports are ‍expected ‌to rise as ​much as 61 per cent from a year earlier to 9 ‍million metric tons, while DAP imports could jump 52 per cent to 7 million tons, Sankarasubramanian said.

India ‍imports ‍urea and DAP mainly ‌from Oman, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

India stopped buying Russian oil after Trump's 25% tariff, claims Bessent

core sector

India's December core sector output hit highest level so far in FY26

tariff, trade

Americans pay the bulk of tariffs on Indian exports, finds studypremium

Crude oil

India's oil bill plunges 8.5% in December amid falling crude pricespremium

US India Trade

US senator Steve Daines pushes for American pulses' access to Indian market

Topics : Fertilizers Fertiliser India imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance