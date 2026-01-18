Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India needs fertiliser pricing reforms to restore soil health: Paper

India needs fertiliser pricing reforms to restore soil health: Paper

ICRIER paper calls for rational fertiliser pricing, targeted support and site-specific solutions to restore soil health, improve crop nutrition and address India's persistent malnutrition challenge

fertiliser, farmer

It said a policy shift towards rational fertiliser pricing and targeted support to farmers can catalyse the development and adoption of precise, customised and site-specific fertilisation solutions, underpinned by rigorous research and development, soil diagnostics and crop-specific nutrient requirements.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India needs to urgently restore the health of its soils to improve crop health and human nutrition through a combination of approaches, including policies for rationalising fertiliser pricing, a new paper said. It also called for the development of precise, customised and site-specific fertilisation solutions, complemented by appropriate agronomic practices.
 
The paper, which forms part of an ICRIER policy brief, has been written by agriculture economists Ashok Gulati, Sachchida Nand, Ritika Juneja and Bishwabara Sahu. It called for a paradigm shift anchored in the three Ps — policy, products and practices.
 
It said a policy shift towards rational fertiliser pricing and targeted support to farmers can catalyse the development and adoption of precise, customised and site-specific fertilisation solutions, underpinned by rigorous research and development, soil diagnostics and crop-specific nutrient requirements.
   
These products, when complemented by appropriate agronomic practices, can restore soil biological, chemical and physical health.
 
“Only when soils are adequately nourished can they consistently produce food that sustains health rather than merely alleviates hunger. Ensuring healthy soils is therefore not just an agricultural priority, but a public health imperative critical to India’s long-term development,” the paper said.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

Govt, NPCI need to develop use cases to expand UPI globally: Pay10 founder

Is it time to consider PSU Banks?

Public sector banks seek RBI OMO support for state development loans

Representative image from file.

Coal mining resumes at CCL's Rajhara colliery in Jharkhand after 16 years

Insurance, Insurance sector

EDME Insurance eyes overseas expansion, targets ₹1,600 cr business

Illustration : Binay Sinha

'India's electronics sector moving towards strategic indispensability'premium

 
India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, sustains nearly 17 per cent of the global population on about 2.4 per cent of the world’s geographical area and has recorded a remarkable increase in foodgrain production — from 82 million tonnes (mt) in 1960–61 to nearly 357.7 mt in 2024–25.
 
The country is now the world’s largest exporter of rice, shipping 20.2 mt in FY25 out of a global trade of 61 mt.
 
At the same time, India operates the world’s largest food distribution programme, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), providing 5 kg of free rice or wheat per person per month to more than 800 million people.
 
These gains have coincided with a sharp decline in poverty, with the extreme poverty headcount falling from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 5.3 per cent in 2022.
 
Yet, despite surplus food availability and expanded access, malnutrition — particularly among children — remains a persistent challenge. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019–21) reports that 35.5 per cent of children under five are stunted, 32.1 per cent are underweight and 19.3 per cent are wasted.
 
These outcomes underscore that food security in India can no longer be defined solely in terms of caloric adequacy; it must also address nutritional quality.
 
The paper said a critical but often overlooked determinant of nutritional security is soil health.
 
Deficiencies of micronutrients in soils not only constrain crop productivity but also reduce the nutrient density of food, it added.
 
Crops grown on depleted soils frequently reflect these deficiencies, giving rise to a silent and widespread form of malnutrition.
 
Zinc deficiency offers a clear example, the paper said. Low zinc availability in soils leads to reduced zinc content in staple cereals such as wheat and rice, which is strongly associated with childhood stunting and long-term impairments in physical and cognitive development.
 

More From This Section

wheat, crop, farmer, agriculture, farming

Centre permits 500,000 tonnes of wheat product exports under strict rules

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Seeds Bill to protect farmers, not open doors to foreign products: Chouhan

Farmer, Krishak Unnati Yojana, Yojana, Unnati Yojana

Farm loan waivers don't address underlying causes of farmer distress: Paper

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre to soon frame rules to integrate MGNREGA workers into VB-G RAM G

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

Rajasthan assures quick disposal of crop insurance claims after protestspremium

Topics : Soil health Fertiliser Agriculture Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance