India's manufacturing PMI climbs to 59.2 in October on domestic demand

Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in October, buoyed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief, productivity gains, and higher tech investment that boosted new orders, output, and buying levels, according to a private survey released on Monday.
The headline HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59.2 in October from 57.7 in September. The figure remained only slightly below the record high of 59.3 in August.
A reading above 50 signals expansion in activity, while below that marks contraction. The headline PMI has now been in expansion for 52 consecutive months.
“New orders increased further at the start of the third fiscal quarter, with companies attributing growth to advertising, buoyant demand, and the GST reform. Moreover, the pace of expansion was sharper and stronger than that recorded in September,” the survey noted.
Why is domestic demand driving growth?
The pick-up in sales growth mainly stemmed from the domestic market, as new export orders increased at a slower pace. Although international demand for Indian goods improved, it was the least pronounced so far this calendar year.
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said India’s manufacturing PMI accelerated in October as robust end-demand fuelled expansions in output, new orders, and job creation.
“Meanwhile, input prices moderated in October while average selling prices increased as some manufacturers passed on additional cost burdens to end-consumers. Looking ahead, business sentiment is strong due to positive expectations around GST reform and healthy demand,” Bhandari said.
How have costs and pricing trends evolved?
On the cost front, manufacturers purchased additional raw materials and semi-finished goods in October to supplement production and build inventories. Buying levels expanded at the fastest pace since May 2023.
A softening of cost inflation also supported purchasing growth. The latest rise in overall expenses was modest — the weakest in eight months and well below the long-run series average.
“Despite receding cost pressures, the rate of charge inflation matched that registered in September and was therefore the joint-highest in 12 years. Survey participants indicated that demand strength was the key factor behind the current hike in output prices.
Also, some firms suggested that greater outlays on freight and labour were transferred through to customers,” the report said.
How is job creation shaping up in manufacturing?
Job creation entered its 20th consecutive month in October, the survey showed. The rate of expansion remained moderate and broadly similar to September. Capacity pressures among Indian manufacturers were mild, as indicated by a slight rise in outstanding business volumes.
According to respondents, strong demand was the main factor behind rising backlogs.
What lies ahead for India’s manufacturing outlook?
Manufacturers remained optimistic about future activity, citing GST reform, capacity expansion, and marketing initiatives as key growth drivers. They also expressed confidence that demand resilience and pending contract approvals would sustain the sector’s momentum in the coming months.