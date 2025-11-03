Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's manufacturing PMI climbs to 59.2 in October on domestic demand

India's manufacturing PMI climbs to 59.2 in October on domestic demand

Driven by GST relief, productivity gains, and stronger domestic orders, India's manufacturing PMI hit 59.2 in October, marking its 52nd straight month of expansion

PMI, PMI INDIA

The headline PMI has now been in expansion for 52 consecutive months. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in October, buoyed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief, productivity gains, and higher tech investment that boosted new orders, output, and buying levels, according to a private survey released on Monday.
 
The headline HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59.2 in October from 57.7 in September. The figure remained only slightly below the record high of 59.3 in August.
 
A reading above 50 signals expansion in activity, while below that marks contraction. The headline PMI has now been in expansion for 52 consecutive months.
 
 
“New orders increased further at the start of the third fiscal quarter, with companies attributing growth to advertising, buoyant demand, and the GST reform. Moreover, the pace of expansion was sharper and stronger than that recorded in September,” the survey noted.
 
Why is domestic demand driving growth?

Also Read

PMI

Manufacturing PMI jumps to 59.2 in Oct amid GST boost, soft input costs

china, china flag, Politburo

China factory activity shrinks for 7th month despite trade truce hopes

ss

At 59.3, manufacturing PMI rises to nearly 18-year high in August

PMI

Manufacturing PMI hits 59.3 in Aug driven by rapid expansion in production

PMI

India flash PMI surges to 65.2 in August on record services, mfg growth

 
The pick-up in sales growth mainly stemmed from the domestic market, as new export orders increased at a slower pace. Although international demand for Indian goods improved, it was the least pronounced so far this calendar year.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said India’s manufacturing PMI accelerated in October as robust end-demand fuelled expansions in output, new orders, and job creation.
 
“Meanwhile, input prices moderated in October while average selling prices increased as some manufacturers passed on additional cost burdens to end-consumers. Looking ahead, business sentiment is strong due to positive expectations around GST reform and healthy demand,” Bhandari said.
 
How have costs and pricing trends evolved?
 
On the cost front, manufacturers purchased additional raw materials and semi-finished goods in October to supplement production and build inventories. Buying levels expanded at the fastest pace since May 2023.
 
A softening of cost inflation also supported purchasing growth. The latest rise in overall expenses was modest — the weakest in eight months and well below the long-run series average.
 
“Despite receding cost pressures, the rate of charge inflation matched that registered in September and was therefore the joint-highest in 12 years. Survey participants indicated that demand strength was the key factor behind the current hike in output prices. 
Also, some firms suggested that greater outlays on freight and labour were transferred through to customers,” the report said.
 
How is job creation shaping up in manufacturing?
 
Job creation entered its 20th consecutive month in October, the survey showed. The rate of expansion remained moderate and broadly similar to September. Capacity pressures among Indian manufacturers were mild, as indicated by a slight rise in outstanding business volumes.
 
According to respondents, strong demand was the main factor behind rising backlogs.
 
What lies ahead for India’s manufacturing outlook?
 
Manufacturers remained optimistic about future activity, citing GST reform, capacity expansion, and marketing initiatives as key growth drivers. They also expressed confidence that demand resilience and pending contract approvals would sustain the sector’s momentum in the coming months.   

More From This Section

Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly

Chhattisgarh Assembly's new building to be fully power with green energy

electricity

October power output sees sharpest drop since Covid as rains dampen demand

gems, jewellery

Tariff impact: Gems & jewellery shipments to US hardest hit in Septemberpremium

LPG

Falling Saudi Arabia LPG prices likely to help refiners breathe easypremium

CA, Chartered accountant, tax

Simpler tax rules, quicker dispute resolution among key Budget demands

Topics : Manufacturing PMI PMI Manufacturing PMI manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon