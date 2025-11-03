Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / China's October factory growth slows as new orders weaken: PMI data

China's October factory growth slows as new orders weaken: PMI data

On the price side, the divergence of rising raw material prices and falling finished goods prices remains, keeping corporate profit margins under pressure

china, china flag, Politburo

Rising new orders led to higher production, though both eased from September | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's factory activity in October expanded at a slower pace as new orders and output both waned amid tariff anxiety, a private-sector survey showed on Monday. 
The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 50.6 in October from 51.2 in September, missing analysts' expectations of 50.9 in a Reuters poll. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction. 
"Among the sub-indices, only employment showed a positive month-on-month change, while all other indicators declined to varying degrees," said Yao Yu, founder of RatingDog. 
The survey was taken when US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods. 
 
However, he has since agreed with China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday to trim 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming US soybean purchases and keeping rare earths exports flowing. 

Analysts expected the trade truce to create a smaller impact on China's exports and growth. 
Monday's reading was better than that of an official survey released on Friday, which showed the factory activity decline deepened. 
Rising new orders led to higher production, though both eased from September. 
To cope with higher production requirements, factory bosses said they had hired additional staff, sending the job creation pace to the fastest since August 2023 and marking the first rise in headcount in seven months. 
Small importers for large US retailers rushed in Chinese-made strollers and wares meant for spring and are storing the goods in their own warehouses, Reuters reported. 
The upcoming shopping season also led to purchasing activity expanding for a fourth straight month in October. 
However, the survey showed new export orders fell, reversing September's rise, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that overseas demand was affected by increased global trade uncertainty. The rate of contraction was the sharpest in five months.
Producers also reduced their export charges for the first time since April. 
When assessing the one-year outlook for production, firms were the least upbeat in six months. 
On the price side, the divergence of rising raw material prices and falling finished goods prices remains, keeping corporate profit margins under pressure. 
Citi analysts said October witnessed an 8-day holiday disruption, renewed tariff uncertainty and weakening growth momentum. They didn't expect major policy stimulus within the year, but said the deployment of incremental support is stepping up. 
To rev up activity, the government has allocated 500 billion yuan ($70.20 billion) of financial tools through policy banks to support investment and another 500 billion yuan to replenish local finances. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : China factory activity PMI China economy China economic growth

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

