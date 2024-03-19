Sensex (    %)
                             
Flows into NRI deposits up 70.35% in April 2023-January 2024: RBI report

Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits reached a level of $26.74 billion in January 2024, up from $26.40 billion in December 2023 and $23.12 billion a year ago

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

The amounts flowing into Non-Resident Indians’ (NRIs’) deposits rose by 70.35 per cent to $10.1 billion in April 2023-January 2024, from $5.96 billion in the same period a year ago.

Flows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) accounts surged to $4.15 billion in the April 2023-January 2024 period, compared to an inflow of $1.28 billion in the year-ago period (April 2022-January 2023), according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outstanding NRI deposits rose by $823 million to $147.73 billion at the end of January 2024, up from $146.90 billion in December 2023. As for the annual trend, NRI deposits grew from $136.82 billion at the end of January 2023.

FCNR deposits were at $23.51 billion in January 2024, up from $22.81 billion in December 2023. This was higher than the $18.20 billion at the end of January 2023.

Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits were at $97.46 billion in January 2024, down from $97.69 billion in December 2023 and $95.49 billion at the end of January 2023.

Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits reached a level of $26.74 billion in January 2024, up from $26.40 billion in December 2023 and $23.12 billion a year ago.

Topics : NRI deposit RBI NRI foreign reserves

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

