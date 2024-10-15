Business Standard
FM Sitharaman embarks on 10-day US-Mexico visit, to attend IMF-WB meet

The finance minister will also take part in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings, in addition to bilateral meetings with various countries and organisations

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on an official visit to Mexico and the United States from October 16 to 26, during which she will attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB), according to a press statement.

The finance minister will also take part in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings, in addition to bilateral meetings with various countries and organisations.

During the official leg of her maiden visit to Mexico from October 17 to 20, Sitharaman will chair the Tech Leaders Roundtable, which will bring together global technology leaders, including major Indian IT giants present in Guadalajara. The Finance Ministry said that Sitharaman will visit the TCS headquarters in Guadalajara—“a significant contributor to the Mexican IT ecosystem and known as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Mexico with a significant presence of major global IT and tech companies.”
 

In the course of her two-city visit to New York City and Washington D.C., Sitharaman will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Germany. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with heads of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and CEOs of banking and financial institutions.

The finance minister will participate in the Pension Funds Roundtable at the New York Stock Exchange; interact with students and faculty at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University; and join the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) as well as discussions organised by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

She is also slated to participate in a high-level event by the World Bank Group to discuss “From Idea to Implementation: New Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development.”

In Mexico, Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with her counterpart Rogelio Ramirez de la O, minister of finance and public credit of Mexico. The finance minister will also hold discussions with several members of the Mexican Parliament to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and foster economic development.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

