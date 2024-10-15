Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation projected to average 4.5% in 2024-25: RBI DG Patra

Retail inflation projected to average 4.5% in 2024-25: RBI DG Patra

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India to ensure that consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation at 4 per cent with a tolerance band of +/- 2 per cent around it

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The retail inflation is projected to average 4.5 per cent in 2024-25 and align with the target on a durable basis by 2025-26, RBI deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra has said at a conference here.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India to ensure that consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation at 4 per cent with a tolerance band of +/- 2 per cent around it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The inflation has remained below 6 per cent in the last three months.

Retail inflation is projected to average 4.5 per cent in 2024-25 before aligning with the target on a durable basis in 2025-26.

 

Speaking at the High-Level Conference "Central Banking at Crossroads" organised by the Reserve Bank of India as a part of the commemoration of its 90th year on Monday, Patra also stressed that the Indian experience is unique in view of the incidence of repetitive shocks to food and fuel prices, which challenged the conduct of monetary policy.

In India, price stability is a shared responsibility under which the government sets the target, and the central bank achieves it, Patra said.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Economists delay India rate cuts to 2025 after Sept retail inflation spike

PLI scheme

Voltas, Daikin, and Orient among 38 white goods PLI scheme bidders

PremiumBimal Roy

Games of skill vs Games of chance: Framework looks to clarify difference

Trade, container

Overall Cargo volumes expected grow 9-11% to 3.7 MT in FY25: ICRA

PremiumGST

GST compensation cess to be discussed at GoM meeting on Wednesday

This allows monetary-fiscal coordination without posing risks to financial stability, fiscal consolidation or growth - perhaps a template for countries vulnerable to inflationary pressures emanating from supply shocks, he noted.

"It is projected to average 4.5 per cent in 2024-25 before aligning with the target on a durable basis in 2025-26," he added.

Patra also said that in the years ahead, the conduct of inflation targeting (IT) - based monetary policy may face even greater challenges.

Central banks face an existential threat to their central mandates from climate change through supply shocks such as food and energy shortages and a decline in productive capacity.

The RBI deputy governor added that while formulating monetary policy, it is considered good housekeeping to evaluate the balance of risks.

From this perspective, IT policy frameworks of the future need to be more robust, realistic and nimble, while exploiting synergies with prudential, fiscal and structural policies and leveraging, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

Retail inflation in September likely overshot RBI's 4% target: Poll

retail inflation

Retail inflation for industrial workers inches up at 2.44% in August

inflation, price

Retail inflation inches up to 3.65% in August; IIP growth at 4.8% in July

Rupee, inflation

Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease to 6.17%, 6.2% in July

UK, UK economy, UK inflation

UK inflation rises 2.2%, remains slightly less than expected in July

Topics : Inflation retail inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon