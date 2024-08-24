Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Foreign shipping companies granted Rs 3,000 crore GST exemption for FY18

Foreign shipping companies granted Rs 3,000 crore GST exemption for FY18

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence withdrew the tax demand after the shipping companies collectively assured authorities that no services had been imported in 2017-18

gst

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant relief for foreign shipping companies operating in India, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has rescinded a tax demand of approximately Rs 3,000 crore for the financial year 2017-18 against 18 foreign firms, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The tax demand was withdrawn after the shipping companies collectively assured authorities that no services had been imported in 2017-18, the report said, citing sources.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The latest move by the DGGI provides relief to foreign shipping lines such as Maersk, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd, and Hapag-Lloyd Mediterranean Shipping, which had been issued notices for the non-payment of goods and services tax (GST) on imported services starting from July 2017.

However, the tax demand for subsequent years remains in place.

The DGGI began an investigation in October 2023, probing claims that the Indian branches of foreign shipping companies and airlines had not paid GST under the reverse charge mechanism for services such as aircraft rental, maintenance, and crew salaries paid abroad.

The agency also requested detailed explanations from these companies while raising tax demands for the period from July 1, 2017, to March 2024. In February of this year, the DGGI issued summonses to all foreign shipping lines operating in the country.

More From This Section

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group cuts India's 2024 and 2025 GDP growth forecasts

woman employment

Unemployment among women increased in first quarter, shows PLFS data

car Seat belt

Govt proposes stricter seat-belt regulations to boost road safety from 2025

foreign exchange

India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $4.54 billion to $674.66 billion

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal

Engineering exports register 3.6% growth in July amid global challenges


Following the summonses from the DGGI offices in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the companies jointly approached the finance ministry and submitted a detailed breakdown of the imported services to the DGGI.

The GST Council's fitment committee will determine the exemption's applicability for later years and whether the import of such services by these companies is subject to taxation.

GST tax evasion of Rs 1.2 trillion uncovered by DGGI


Earlier this week, Business Standard reported that the DGGI had detected tax evasion amounting to Rs 1.2 trillion, attributed to the misuse of fake input tax credit (ITC) since 2020. The finance ministry, in a statement on Tuesday, said that efforts have been focused on identifying and dismantling the syndicates responsible for these fraudulent activities.

The GST intelligence department has identified around 59,000 potentially fraudulent firms for further verification and inquiry, and 170 individuals involved in these schemes have been apprehended. This information came to light during a national conference of GST enforcement heads, following which the finance ministry issued its statement.

This development is set against the backdrop of a special initiative by both the central and state governments to identify and eliminate fake GST registrations. The two-month nationwide campaign, launched on August 16, aims to detect suspicious or fake GSTINs, conduct necessary verifications, and take corrective measures to remove these fraudulent entities from the GST system, thereby protecting government revenue.

Also Read

Students Protest, Student Protest, Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case: Don't disrupt protests, SC tells Mamata govt

PM Modi Ukraine visit

PM Modi repeats India stance, bats for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine war

Adani Power

Bangladesh's crisis leaves Adani Power chasing $800 million in dues

real estate

Tribeca picks 4 Indian cities for Trump Towers in FY26, seeks new deals

Convocation

New Indian dress code to replace colonial convocation attire in med schools

Topics : Goods and Services Tax BS Web Reports GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon