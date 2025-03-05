Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,390, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,800

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 87,390, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 96,800

The price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,110

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,260.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 87,390.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,540.
 
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,110.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,260.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi stood at Rs 98,100 while the prices in Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 96,800. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,07,100.
 
US gold prices inched lower on Wednesday, pressured by rising US Treasury yields, while investors tracked developments surrounding the possible impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on inflation and global trade.
 
Spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to $2,916.09 an ounce as of 0028 GMT, while US gold futures edged up 0.2 per cent to $2,926.10.
 
Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $31.90 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $958.75 and palladium slipped 0.3 per cent to $939.00.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

